Warning: The video in the article shows the victim of a carjacking, and it may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

York Regional Police have shared surveillance video of a brazen, daytime armed carjacking in the parking lot of a plaza in Richmond Hill earlier this week.

Authorities responded to reports of a carjacking in the area of Highway 7 East and Leslie Street at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the victim was sitting in her vehicle when she was approached by a male suspect armed with a knife. The suspect demanded the keys and fled in the victim’s black 2023 Mercedes GLE SUV.

VIDEO

In surveillance video shared by investigators, the suspects are seen arriving in a black Honda CRV before the carjacking. One suspect exits from the passenger side before confronting the victim. Both vehicles then leave the area. The woman was not physically injured.

Police said the Honda CRV was found abandoned in Mississauga. Investigators determined that it was stolen in Toronto on Tuesday. The woman’s Mercedes SUV was also located abandoned in Toronto.

The suspects remain wanted by investigators, and York Regional Police urges anyone with information to come forward.