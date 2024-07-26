Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted

Richmond Hill carjacking
In surveillance video shared by investigators, the suspects are seen arriving in a black Honda CRV prior to the carjacking. Photo: YRP/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 26, 2024 7:37 am.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 7:42 am.

Warning: The video in the article shows the victim of a carjacking, and it may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

York Regional Police have shared surveillance video of a brazen, daytime armed carjacking in the parking lot of a plaza in Richmond Hill earlier this week.

Authorities responded to reports of a carjacking in the area of Highway 7 East and Leslie Street at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the victim was sitting in her vehicle when she was approached by a male suspect armed with a knife. The suspect demanded the keys and fled in the victim’s black 2023 Mercedes GLE SUV.

VIDEO

In surveillance video shared by investigators, the suspects are seen arriving in a black Honda CRV before the carjacking. One suspect exits from the passenger side before confronting the victim. Both vehicles then leave the area. The woman was not physically injured.

Police said the Honda CRV was found abandoned in Mississauga. Investigators determined that it was stolen in Toronto on Tuesday. The woman’s Mercedes SUV was also located abandoned in Toronto.

The suspects remain wanted by investigators, and York Regional Police urges anyone with information to come forward.

York Regional Police have shared surveillance video of a brazen, daytime armed carjacking in the parking lot of a plaza in Richmond Hill earlier this week. Photo: YRP/YouTube.
Top Stories

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

5h ago

Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal
Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal

Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony.  Canada Soccer has suspended its women's national team head coach for the remainder of the Games amid a drone spying...

10h ago

COC CEO David Shoemaker: Soccer scandal could 'tarnish' Canada's Olympic gold
COC CEO David Shoemaker: Soccer scandal could 'tarnish' Canada's Olympic gold

Canadian Olympic Committee CEO David Shoemaker says he's horrified about the news that the country's women's soccer team may have tried to spy on opponents' practices during its run to the 2021 Tokyo gold...

1h ago

Toronto city council approves $92M spend for two new ferries
Toronto city council approves $92M spend for two new ferries

On a bright summer day in Toronto, thousands flock to the islands that are just a quick ferry ride away. But long lineups can make taking that 15 minute ride an hours long ordeal and the city is taking...

8h ago

