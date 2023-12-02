7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Philippines, tsunami warning issued

Seismograph recording ground motion and earthquake activity
Seismograph recording ground motion and earthquake activity on grid paper. iStock

By The Associated Press

Posted December 2, 2023 10:24 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2023 11:18 am.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the cost of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao. A tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck at 10:37 p.m. and was measured at a moderate depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said based on the magnitude and location it expected tsunami waves to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia.

A Philippine government agency advised the residents of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces on the eastern shores of Mindanao to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move inland.

