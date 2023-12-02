Avril Lavigne, Rick Mercer among honourees at Canada’s Walk of Fame anniversary gala

Rick Mercer arrives on the red carpet for the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize, in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 2, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2023 4:12 am.

TORONTO — Pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne, political satirist Rick Mercer and hockey superstar Connor McDavid are among those set to be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame tonight at a special anniversarygala in Toronto.

The Walk of Fame, honouring notable Canadians for excellence in fields spanning from entertainment to humanitarianism, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. 

“Killers of the Flower Moon” actress Tantoo Cardinal, the generation-spanning TV franchise “Degrassi” and co-founders of outdoor lifestyle brand Roots Michael Budman and Don Green are also among this year’sinductees.

Hip-hop staple Kardinal Offishall is being honoured as this year’s recipient of the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour.

Thirteen Canadian rock bands of the 1970s and ’80s — including Glass Tiger and Loverboy — inducted into the Walk of Fame at a special event in September will also be celebrated. 

The event is being hosted by Drew and Jonathan Scott of “Property Brothers” and Juno award-winning singer Deborah Cox, who received a star on the Walk of Fame last year.

The 25th anniversary broadcast of Canada’s Walk of Fame will air on Dec. 16 on CTV.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press

