Second ballot needed to determine new Ontario Liberal Party leader

There was no clear winner after first ballot results were announced Saturday afternoon at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention.

Bonnie Crombie fell just shy of a first-ballot victory, securing 43 per cent of the votes while Nate Erskine-Smith and Yasir Naqvi garnered 25.7 and 21.3 per cent, respectively.

Ted Hsu, who earned just 10 per cent of the votes cast, drops off the ballot and his voters’ second choices will now be counted and distributed to the remaining candidates.

Both Erskine-Smith and Naqvi previously endorsed each other as second choices in a bid to stop Crombie from becoming leader, though their supporters are not obligated to rank them that way on the ballot.

Under the ranked ballot system being used, party members ranked candidates from one through four, and points get awarded on a weighted system depending on how many people vote in each of the 124 ridings.

Each constituency association gets 100 points, to be awarded based on the percentage of the vote each candidate receives from members in that riding. As well, there are 10 student clubs that will award 50 points, and eight women’s clubs with five points each, for a total of 12,940 points.

The magic number to win the leadership is 6,471 points. Crombie finished with 5,559 points after the first ballot.

None of the remaining candidates have seats in the provincial legislature, so the eventual winner will have to decide whether to look for a riding in which to run or to stay outside the chamber and build the party that way.