Party of Pakistan’s former jailed Prime Minister Imran Khan elects new head

By The Associated Press

Posted December 2, 2023 5:38 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2023 5:42 am.

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan ‘s party elected Saturday a new head for the first time since it was established, following the recommendation of the imprisoned politician.

Khan has been in charge of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, since he founded it in 1996.

On Wednesday, the former prime minister — who is currently serving a three-year sentence — named one of his lawyers, Gohar Khan, as a candidate for the party’s top post.

The party’s chief election commissioner, Niazullah Niazi, confirmed Saturday that Gohar was elected, after running unopposed, and has replaced Khan in the intra-party polls.

After his election, PTI’s new head told party supporters in the northern city of Peshawar — from where the election results were announced — that he would remain a loyal representative of Imran Khan.

“I will step down once the conviction of Imran Khan is overturned,” he said.

Gohar Khan is a lawyer of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the country’s top judicial body, according to his website; He graduated from Wolverhampton University in the UK and is currently part of Imran Khan’s legal defense team.

A senior PTI leader, Omar Ayub Khan, said that the former premier set a precedent by nominating a party member as his successor rather than a relative, a common practice in Pakistan’s political circles. “He set an impossibly high bar,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan gave PTI 20 days to choose a leader after annulling the party election of last year, when Imran Khan was renewed as head.

Imran Khan, the former cricketer who became one of the country’s most popular politicians, was convicted in August for unlawfully selling state gifts and was unable to run in his party’s election. He was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in 2022 and has since been mired in legal battles over corruption charges and revealing state secrets among others.

Khan had denied all charges and depicted his ouster as part of a campaign against him by then Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the United States and the Pakistani military — a claim all three deny.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberals will choose a new leader on Saturday that they hope will bring the party into the future. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been tagged as the frontrunner in the field of four...

12h ago

'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall
'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation. Peel Regional...

12h ago

Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police
Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police

If you saw a kangaroo running in Oshawa on Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Durham Regional Police have now provided an explanation for the bizarre site which was captured on video. "What I...

13h ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

15h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberals will choose a new leader on Saturday that they hope will bring the party into the future. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been tagged as the frontrunner in the field of four...

12h ago

'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall
'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation. Peel Regional...

12h ago

Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police
Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police

If you saw a kangaroo running in Oshawa on Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Durham Regional Police have now provided an explanation for the bizarre site which was captured on video. "What I...

13h ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall

The vicious assault of a woman that happened in a Brampton mall was caught on camera and now police are appealing for help locating the suspect. Shauna Hunt with latest on the investigation and the events leading up to the attack.

12h ago

3:40
Ontario Liberals name new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals name new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberal party will be announcing its new leader on Saturday. Richard Southern reports on the race, and new polling data which suggests a potential shakeup on the horizon at Queen's Park.

18h ago

2:43
Changing to Survive: One Canadian Company's Story
Changing to Survive: One Canadian Company's Story

A Ontario manufacturing company once slated to close, changes their game plan in order to stay open. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:39
9-8-8 youth mental health hotline launches in Canada
9-8-8 youth mental health hotline launches in Canada

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health are teaming up with Kids help Phone and the the federal government to launch a nationwide help line for youth struggling with mental health. Faiza Amin has the details.
2:37
Pickleball champs share game winning advice
Pickleball champs share game winning advice

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with the founder of the Ontario Pickleball Academy about the sport and gets tips for viewers on how to take their games to the next level.

More Videos