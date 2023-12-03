Renowned Canadian musician and former April Wine singer Myles Goodwyn dead at 75

Canadian musician Myles Goodwyn, the former lead singer of April Wine, has died at age 75. Goodwyn poses for a portrait while promoting his memoir "Just Between You and Me," in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 3, 2023 4:13 pm.

Last Updated December 3, 2023 4:42 pm.

Myles Goodwyn, the award-winning Canadian singer and songwriter who shot to stardom as the former lead singer of April Wine, has died at age 75.

His publicist Eric Alper says Goodwyn died earlier today in Halifax.

No cause of death was announced. 

Alper describes Goodwyn as one of the great songwriters of the classic rock era, who helped propel April Wine to international success.

The band formed in Halifax in 1969 and went on to sell over 10 million recordings worldwide.

Alper says Goodwyn stepped away from the band earlier this year but continued to perform live until not long before his death. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Israel says it has expanded ground operation to every part of the Gaza Strip
Israel says it has expanded ground operation to every part of the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military said Sunday it had expanded its ground operations to every part of Gaza and ordered more evacuations in the crowded south, followed by heavy bombardment, as it vowed that operations...

1h ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

On the edge of Vaughan, there's no shortage of serene countryside. But talk to people in the area and they say that has changed in recent years. "Our biggest concern is that by doing nothing, it just...

5h ago

Crash that closed Gardiner Expressway for many hours Saturday likely due to street racing: police
Crash that closed Gardiner Expressway for many hours Saturday likely due to street racing: police

Toronto police believe stunt racing may have been the cause of an early morning crash that closed the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway most of Saturday morning. Police say a red Porsche Cayenne...

3h ago

'They're functioning:' Toronto scientist's relatives released from Hamas captivity
'They're functioning:' Toronto scientist's relatives released from Hamas captivity

TORONTO — Ten-year-old Ofri Brodutch had barely been released from weeks of captivity by Hamas in the Gaza Strip before she began talking about her next trip to Canada.  But her uncle, Israeli-born,...

36m ago

Top Stories

Israel says it has expanded ground operation to every part of the Gaza Strip
Israel says it has expanded ground operation to every part of the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military said Sunday it had expanded its ground operations to every part of Gaza and ordered more evacuations in the crowded south, followed by heavy bombardment, as it vowed that operations...

1h ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

On the edge of Vaughan, there's no shortage of serene countryside. But talk to people in the area and they say that has changed in recent years. "Our biggest concern is that by doing nothing, it just...

5h ago

Crash that closed Gardiner Expressway for many hours Saturday likely due to street racing: police
Crash that closed Gardiner Expressway for many hours Saturday likely due to street racing: police

Toronto police believe stunt racing may have been the cause of an early morning crash that closed the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway most of Saturday morning. Police say a red Porsche Cayenne...

3h ago

'They're functioning:' Toronto scientist's relatives released from Hamas captivity
'They're functioning:' Toronto scientist's relatives released from Hamas captivity

TORONTO — Ten-year-old Ofri Brodutch had barely been released from weeks of captivity by Hamas in the Gaza Strip before she began talking about her next trip to Canada.  But her uncle, Israeli-born,...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

21h ago

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

22h ago

2:03
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce

Combat continues in the Middle East following a truce. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on this recent round of violence.

11h ago

2:15
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is the perceived frontrunner for the next Ontario Liberal leader who will take on Doug Ford. Cynthia Mulligan on the vote and the new way it will be counted, as well as what other party leaders have to say.

2:01
Fewer Christmas trees available but Demand is “very high”
Fewer Christmas trees available but Demand is “very high”

The high demand for Christmas trees is out pacing what’s available in parts of Canada. Faiza Amin reports on the challenges ahead of the holiday season.
More Videos