Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

On the edge of Vaughan, there’s no shortage of serene countryside. But talk to people in the area and they say that has changed in recent years.

“Our biggest concern is that by doing nothing, it just manifests itself,” says resident John Bartella, pointing to the rise in businesses that have popped up on farm and residential properties at the King-Vaughan border.

“The noise that happens from these industrial machineries, they’re continuously throughout the day and it’s not fair. We have residents that have been here in this community for over 50 years, they’re in their golden years, they’re trying to enjoy a summer day in their backyards and they’re unable to.”

Once a picturesque street, Coal Creek Road in the Kleinburg area of Vaughan has a different look these days with trucks and sea containers stacked high, stored up and down the street in an area mostly zoned agricultural. Truck after truck can also be seen on a road where horses and riders can be found.

“Our roads are not built for that,” said Ron Sant, a third-generation greenhouse owner.

Sant says shipping container and tractor storage operations have been growing and while complaints have been filed he hasn’t seen any change.

“They come out and do violations or ticketing or whatever they got to do but nothing’s been done to stop any of these,” he added.

67 locations operating illegally

Everyone CityNews spoke with as part of this story says they’re frustrated with being bounced between different levels of government.

“I totally agree with them that things have gotten out of control in the rural areas,” said Ward 1 Vaughan councillor Marilyn Iafrate. “We’ve identified 67 locations in the north end of Vaughan that are all operating illegally and they just keep coming because in the past we’ve had limited resources and abilities to actually get them to stop.”

Iafrate says if the matter goes to court, they are usually issued fines of $500 to $1,000.

“It’s a very cheap cost of doing business,” she says.

Iafrate and council have appealed to the provincial and federal governments for help.

“The province hasn’t been forthcoming, I’m very, very disappointed.”

The Ministry of Transportation tells CityNews it’s up to the police to try and ticket the trucks while the Environment Ministry says they are working with the city on solutions. CityNews did not hear back from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing about zoning issues prior to publication of this story. Letters have also been sent to the Canada Revenue Agency advising them that these companies may be operating illegally.

“The laws are meant to protect communities, protect individuals. Give us the ability and the right to enjoy our communities,” said Bartella.