Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted December 3, 2023 10:24 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2023 10:25 am.

On the edge of Vaughan, there’s no shortage of serene countryside. But talk to people in the area and they say that has changed in recent years.

“Our biggest concern is that by doing nothing, it just manifests itself,” says resident John Bartella, pointing to the rise in businesses that have popped up on farm and residential properties at the King-Vaughan border.

“The noise that happens from these industrial machineries, they’re continuously throughout the day and it’s not fair. We have residents that have been here in this community for over 50 years, they’re in their golden years, they’re trying to enjoy a summer day in their backyards and they’re unable to.”

Once a picturesque street, Coal Creek Road in the Kleinburg area of Vaughan has a different look these days with trucks and sea containers stacked high, stored up and down the street in an area mostly zoned agricultural. Truck after truck can also be seen on a road where horses and riders can be found.

“Our roads are not built for that,” said Ron Sant, a third-generation greenhouse owner.

Sant says shipping container and tractor storage operations have been growing and while complaints have been filed he hasn’t seen any change.

“They come out and do violations or ticketing or whatever they got to do but nothing’s been done to stop any of these,” he added.

67 locations operating illegally

Everyone CityNews spoke with as part of this story says they’re frustrated with being bounced between different levels of government.

“I totally agree with them that things have gotten out of control in the rural areas,” said Ward 1 Vaughan councillor Marilyn Iafrate. “We’ve identified 67 locations in the north end of Vaughan that are all operating illegally and they just keep coming because in the past we’ve had limited resources and abilities to actually get them to stop.”

Iafrate says if the matter goes to court, they are usually issued fines of $500 to $1,000.

“It’s a very cheap cost of doing business,” she says.

Iafrate and council have appealed to the provincial and federal governments for help.

“The province hasn’t been forthcoming, I’m very, very disappointed.”

The Ministry of Transportation tells CityNews it’s up to the police to try and ticket the trucks while the Environment Ministry says they are working with the city on solutions. CityNews did not hear back from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing about zoning issues prior to publication of this story. Letters have also been sent to the Canada Revenue Agency advising them that these companies may be operating illegally.

“The laws are meant to protect communities, protect individuals. Give us the ability and the right to enjoy our communities,” said Bartella.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises
Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises

While many Jewish Canadians prepare to light menorahs in celebration of Hanukkah starting Thursday, some say the Israel-Hamas war coupled with a rise in antisemitism may dim the festival of lights. Daniel...

1h ago

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt
More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt. A new document published by Gaza's General Authority for Crossings and Borders shows 165 names under...

3h ago

Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments
Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments

Israel's military on Sunday ordered more areas in and around Gaza's second-largest city of Khan Younis to evacuate, as it shifted its offensive to the southern half of the territory where it says many...

1h ago

Strong earthquake that sparked a tsunami warning leaves 1 dead amid widespread panic in Philippines
Strong earthquake that sparked a tsunami warning leaves 1 dead amid widespread panic in Philippines

A powerful earthquake that shook the southern Philippines killed at least one villager and injured several others as thousands scrambled out of their homes in panic and jammed roads to higher grounds after...

3h ago

Top Stories

Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises
Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises

While many Jewish Canadians prepare to light menorahs in celebration of Hanukkah starting Thursday, some say the Israel-Hamas war coupled with a rise in antisemitism may dim the festival of lights. Daniel...

1h ago

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt
More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt. A new document published by Gaza's General Authority for Crossings and Borders shows 165 names under...

3h ago

Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments
Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments

Israel's military on Sunday ordered more areas in and around Gaza's second-largest city of Khan Younis to evacuate, as it shifted its offensive to the southern half of the territory where it says many...

1h ago

Strong earthquake that sparked a tsunami warning leaves 1 dead amid widespread panic in Philippines
Strong earthquake that sparked a tsunami warning leaves 1 dead amid widespread panic in Philippines

A powerful earthquake that shook the southern Philippines killed at least one villager and injured several others as thousands scrambled out of their homes in panic and jammed roads to higher grounds after...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

15h ago

2:03
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce

Combat continues in the Middle East following a truce. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on this recent round of violence.

5h ago

2:04
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall

The vicious assault of a woman that happened in a Brampton mall was caught on camera and now police are appealing for help locating the suspect. Shauna Hunt with latest on the investigation and the events leading up to the attack.
2:34
Changing to Survive: One Canadian company's story
Changing to Survive: One Canadian company's story

A Ontario Manufacturing company once slated to close, changes their game plan in order to stay open.
2:49
Eliminating HIV/AIDS in Canada
Eliminating HIV/AIDS in Canada

It’s World Aids Day. Stella Acquisto talks to community groups about how they hope to put an end to AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

More Videos