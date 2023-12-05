2 Mississauga men arrested after violent armed home invasion

Two Mississauga men are facing a slew of charges after a home invasion in the Steeles Avenue East and Staines Road area late last month.

Police say the suspects, armed with a gun, forced their way into a home on Thursday, November 30 at around 2:23 a.m.

Investigators say the suspects pointed a gun at a man inside the home and assaulted him before stealing items and taking off in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

On Monday, December 4, police executed two search warrants and arrested Komal Ramlochan, 20, and Christopher Lloyd, 21.

They’re facing a total of 16 charges, including robbery while armed with a firearm, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.