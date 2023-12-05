Duelling housing messages showcase different Conservative, Liberal strategies

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during question period, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Ottawa. Poilievre has been busy trying to leverage his massive social media following as the Conservatives battle with the Liberals over who's best positioned to address the country's housing crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2023 5:08 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 5:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Every week now for more than a month, cabinet ministers have been appearing in front of cameras on Parliament Hill in an effort to convince Canadians that the Liberal government has the housing crisis in hand. 

Ever since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s summer cabinet shuffle, they’ve been scrambling to be seen making the cost of living a top priority, hoping to catch up to the runaway Conservatives on the issue of affordability. 

Like clockwork, Housing Minister Sean Fraser appeared Tuesday alongside Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, this time to announce millions in spending to build or upgrade thousands of co-operative homes. 

The Conservatives, meanwhile, have been racking up the clicks, views and shares with a slick 15-minute explainer video, complete with graphs, news segments and narration from none other than leader Pierre Poilievre. 

Welcome to the main event of Canadian politics: the battle to become the party voters can trust to confront one of the country’s most pressing issues. 

Poilievre’s video, in which he lays blame for the housing shortage squarely on Trudeau’s shoulders, is only his latest effort to use his massive social media following to speak directly to potential voters — particularly younger ones.

The two strategies also illustrate opposing outlooks on the mainstream media, a group Poilievre and his Conservative party — to say nothing of their supporters — have long cultivated as a useful political punching bag. 

“It shows what modern political communications is like,” said Mobilize Media Group president Jeff Ballingall. “It’s great to see that Pierre’s team is reflecting modern communications in media consumption.” 

Poilievre’s latest video lays out the Conservative case “in a way that’s compelling,” said Ballingall, the social media architect behind Ontario Proud and Canada Proud, two accounts dedicated to attacking Trudeau and the Liberals. 

Social media’s other advantage is that it provides detailed intelligence on who is watching on which platform and from where, he added. 

“From there you can distil a lot of your messaging later on.” 

While Conservatives are lauding Poilievre’s latest endeavour as a success, Fraser and other Liberals accuse him of exploiting the anxieties of Canadians without offering much in the way of practical solutions. 

Poilievre is a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” who is “pretending to understand the challenges that people are living with, but insisting that he’s not going to advance the solutions that are actually going to help them, “Fraser said. 

“Comparing one plan to another, it’s clear: we’re going to build more homes and more homes that people can actually afford.” 

Near the end of the video — Poilievre calls a documentary — he outlines a four-point housing plan that includes familiar pledges, like selling off federal lands and making the construction of more homes a condition of funding for cities. 

Conservative strategist Jamie Ellerton said Poilievre’s video is “building his credibility and building a sense of trust himself and Canadians more broadly.”

Catching up to the Liberals in the digital realm has been a problem for the party since before Trudeau was even elected eight years ago, he added.

“It’s undeniable that in 2015, the Liberal party had an advantage in the digital realm and were much further ahead,” Ellerton said. 

“But the Conservatives, under Pierre Poilievre’s leadership, have started to close that gap.” 

The Liberals aren’t worried, said spokesman Parker Lund.

“Innovative digital campaigns in the lead-up to and during the 2015, 2019, and 2021 elections” were an important part of how Trudeau connected with Canadians, Lund said in a statement. 

“The same will be the case for the next election, whenever it may arise.” 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023. 

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources
Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources

Doug Ford's provincial government is reconsidering its plan to dissolve Peel Region, sources tell CityNews. A formal announcement is expected, likely later in the week. In May, the Ford government...

breaking

43m ago

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

2h ago

Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville
Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville

Durham Regional Police have identified a woman whose body was discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville last week. The human remains were found by police on Tuesday, Nov. 28, near Simpson Avenue and...

3h ago

Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'
Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'

Uber Canada is taking Toronto to court in an effort to reverse the city's decision to limit the number of rideshare vehicles on its streets. The company filed an injunction with the Ontario Supreme...

2h ago

Top Stories

Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources
Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources

Doug Ford's provincial government is reconsidering its plan to dissolve Peel Region, sources tell CityNews. A formal announcement is expected, likely later in the week. In May, the Ford government...

breaking

43m ago

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

2h ago

Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville
Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville

Durham Regional Police have identified a woman whose body was discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville last week. The human remains were found by police on Tuesday, Nov. 28, near Simpson Avenue and...

3h ago

Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'
Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'

Uber Canada is taking Toronto to court in an effort to reverse the city's decision to limit the number of rideshare vehicles on its streets. The company filed an injunction with the Ontario Supreme...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:25
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture

There's new body cam footage from Durham police showing officer capturing an escaped Kangaroo. Faiza Amin reports from the Oshawa Zoo on the marsupial's capture, and renewed calls for stricter regulations on exotic animals.

2h ago

2:34
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage

Durham Regional Police Service have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week.

2h ago

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

22h ago

2:22
Living net zero over the holidays
Living net zero over the holidays

An Etobicoke family is one of 8 Canadian families competing to live net zero for a prize of $50,000. Videographer Audra Brown with the Canadian Geographic competition and how you can live net zero over the holidays.

22h ago

2:58
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped

Biking lawyer David Shellnutt has taken issue with three clients having to go to court next week, while a driver who allegedly hit a cyclist had charges dropped by the city prosecutors. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

More Videos