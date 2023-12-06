Suspect in active shooting with ‘multiple victims’ on UNLV campus is dead: LVPD

By Michael Talbot and The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2023 3:30 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 4:35 pm.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect in an active shooting investigation with “multiple victims” on University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus is dead.

In a social media post, police confirmed the suspect has been located and is deceased.

Police earlier said there appeared to be multiple victims after gunfire erupted near the Lee Business School and later near the student union building on campus.

It’s not yet clear if any of the victims were killed.

UNLV posted that police were responding to reports of shots fired.

“This is not a test” they said on X, adding an ominous “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

A shelter-in-place remains in effect at the campus. “Police are evacuating buildings one at a time,” UNLV said on its website.

Student Matthew Felsenfeld said he and about 12 classmates barricaded their door in a building near the student union.

“It’s the moment you call your parents and tell them you love them,” said Felsenfeld, a 21-year-old journalism student.

He said he didn’t hear gunfire or see anyone injured but said he saw out the windows as police staged to enter the neighboring building. a short while later, police came and ushered them out.

An Associated Press reporter saw a team of SWAT officers with FBI insignia move as a group onto campus just before 1 p.m., soon after police reported the dead suspect.

UNLV has more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students at its 332-acre campus is less than 2 miles east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history, the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded. The UNLV campus is just over three miles from that location.

