Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated incident

Police are searching for a man wanted in a suspected hate-motivated incident in the downtown core in late October.

Investigators say on Oct. 27, a woman who was wearing a hijab was in the area of Bay Street and Front Street West when she was approached by a man who allegedly made derogatory remarks before uttering threats.

Police say the woman was not physically injured in the incident.

The man is described as having an average build with a beard. He was last seen wearing beige pants with a dark hooded jacket.

“This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said in a statement released Wednesday.

Investigators point out that if a person is charged and convicted of an offence which is believed to be motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, the judge in the case will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.