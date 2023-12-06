Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated incident

Security photo of suspect wanted in hate-motivated incident
Security photo of suspect wanted in hate-motivated incident in downtown Toronto on Oct. 27, 2023

By John Marchesan

Posted December 6, 2023 6:17 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 6:18 pm.

Police are searching for a man wanted in a suspected hate-motivated incident in the downtown core in late October.

Investigators say on Oct. 27, a woman who was wearing a hijab was in the area of Bay Street and Front Street West when she was approached by a man who allegedly made derogatory remarks before uttering threats.

Police say the woman was not physically injured in the incident.

The man is described as having an average build with a beard. He was last seen wearing beige pants with a dark hooded jacket.

“This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said in a statement released Wednesday.

Investigators point out that if a person is charged and convicted of an offence which is believed to be motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, the judge in the case will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.

Top Stories

At least 3 victims in university campus shootings, suspect is dead: LVPD
At least 3 victims in university campus shootings, suspect is dead: LVPD

A person opened fire Wednesday on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, and at least three victims were taken to hospitals, according to police who reported the shooter was found dead. “Right...

1h ago

Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions
Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' from their rent-controlled units in Toronto are calling for a provincial moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place...

1h ago

Charge laid after pedestrian struck and killed by SUV while sleeping on sidewalk
Charge laid after pedestrian struck and killed by SUV while sleeping on sidewalk

A 63-year-old Mississauga resident has been charged after a man who was sleeping on a downtown Toronto sidewalk was struck and killed by an SUV that later left the scene. It happened on Tuesday, November...

1h ago

Travel industry bouncing back after rough few years during COVID-19 pandemic
Travel industry bouncing back after rough few years during COVID-19 pandemic

The travel industry which was the brink of failure during COVID-19 is now celebrating a big comeback with travel agencies saying it's booming and "stronger than ever." "It definitely hasn't compensated...

59m ago

