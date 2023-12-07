2 Toronto men facing child porn charges in separate investigations

Two Toronto men are facing child pornography charges in separate investigations, Toronto police revealed on Thursday.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the Yonge and Bloor streets area on Wednesday, Dec. 6, allegedly seizing evidence that led to the arrest of 47-year-old James Morris.

His charges include luring a person under 14 years of age, posses child pornography, access child pornography and make available child pornography.

He was also charged with three counts of breach of recognizance.

In a separate case, officers executed a search warrant in the Leslie Street and Cummer Avenue area on Nov. 30, 2023.

Officers allegedly seized a quantity of child sexual abuse material.

Julian Kriger, 69, was arrested and charged with two counts each of possess child pornography and access child pornography.