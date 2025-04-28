The Elections Canada website is experiencing some technical difficulties on election night in the country, with some voters having trouble accessing the site.

“Our website is having technical difficulties,” a note on the website’s homepage reads. “As a result, some of our online services and tools are currently unavailable. We are aware of the issue and are working hard to fix it. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

An Elections Canada spokesperson confirmed to CityNews they are investigating the issue.

Electors are being told on Elections Canada’s social media pages where the find their assigned polling place. Voters can check their information card, contact their local Elections Canada office, or call 1-800-463-6868.

The results page on the website is still working.