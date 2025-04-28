Elections Canada website experiencing ‘technical difficulties’ as polls close

An Elections Canada federal election voting card in Montreal, Friday, April 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes Copyrighted:

By News Staff

Posted April 28, 2025 9:24 pm.

Last Updated April 28, 2025 9:26 pm.

The Elections Canada website is experiencing some technical difficulties on election night in the country, with some voters having trouble accessing the site.

“Our website is having technical difficulties,” a note on the website’s homepage reads. “As a result, some of our online services and tools are currently unavailable. We are aware of the issue and are working hard to fix it. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

An Elections Canada spokesperson confirmed to CityNews they are investigating the issue.

Electors are being told on Elections Canada’s social media pages where the find their assigned polling place. Voters can check their information card, contact their local Elections Canada office, or call 1-800-463-6868.

The results page on the website is still working.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada election 2025: Liberals under Mark Carney get 4th term, set to form government

In a stunning reversal of expectations and polling from just months ago, residents across Canada are set to give the Liberals under Mark Carney a fourth term of office. Based on results released by...

11m ago

All eyes on Singh's Burnaby riding for election day

The B.C. federal riding of Burnaby Central will be a matter of great interest Monday as NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh fights to hold onto a seat in the House of Commons and potentially for control of a party facing a wave of declining support in the polls.

10h ago

Canada election results across Toronto and the GTA

Residents across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are heading to the polls to cast their vote in the 2025 Federal election to elect a winning party and Members of the Parliament (MP). In the...

0m ago

Election Day: Bloc Québécois’ fate closely bound to Canada’s

The fate of the Bloc Québécois on Election Day could have major repercussions on who forms government in Canada, and in what capacity. How the Bloc fares in Montreal-area ridings like La Prairie—Atateken,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Canada election 2025: Liberals under Mark Carney get 4th term, set to form government

In a stunning reversal of expectations and polling from just months ago, residents across Canada are set to give the Liberals under Mark Carney a fourth term of office. Based on results released by...

11m ago

All eyes on Singh's Burnaby riding for election day

The B.C. federal riding of Burnaby Central will be a matter of great interest Monday as NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh fights to hold onto a seat in the House of Commons and potentially for control of a party facing a wave of declining support in the polls.

10h ago

Canada election results across Toronto and the GTA

Residents across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are heading to the polls to cast their vote in the 2025 Federal election to elect a winning party and Members of the Parliament (MP). In the...

0m ago

Election Day: Bloc Québécois’ fate closely bound to Canada’s

The fate of the Bloc Québécois on Election Day could have major repercussions on who forms government in Canada, and in what capacity. How the Bloc fares in Montreal-area ridings like La Prairie—Atateken,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Key ridings across Canada to watch on election night

There are several close races across the country that will help decide who wins the federal election. Cristina Howorun looks at some the ridings worth keeping a close eye on.

8h ago

3:11
GTA ridings that could help decide the election

The party that won Ontario has gone on to win the past 15 federal elections, with just one exception. Cristina Howorun looks at some of the key races to watch across the Greater Toronto area.

22h ago

3:34
Experts, voters weigh in on five-week race on eve of federal election

With just a few hours before Canadians head to the polls, Afua Baah speaks with political experts and voters on how the five-week race unfolded.

3:28
11 dead, dozens injured after man drives through Filipino festival crowd

At least 11 people are dead, and dozens more are wounded after a man drove an SUV through a crowded street at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver B.C. Karling Donoghue details what police are calling 'the darkest day in Vancouver's history'.

18h ago

2:24
RAW VIDEO: Aftermath of deadly car attack at Vancouver Filipino festival

WARNING: Video shows the aftermath after a man drove a car into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu Lapu Day street festival in Vancouver on Saturday

More Videos