Whitby youth sprayed with ‘noxious substance’ after suspect demanded jacket: DRPS

Police in Durham are on the hunt for a suspect after a male youth was allegedly sprayed in the face with a noxious substance when he refused to give up his jacket.

Authorities were called to the Dundas Street East and Anderson Street area in Whitby just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to assist with an ambulance call.

Police said a male youth was sprayed in the face with a noxious substance while in a fast-food plaza.

It’s alleged the victim was approached by another male who demanded his jacket. When the victim ignored him, the suspect sprayed the victim in the face.

The suspect then fled the area on foot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect is described as around five-foot-five to five-foot-eight with scruffy facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded sweater, and dark pants.