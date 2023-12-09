Man in critical condition from shooting in North York

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted December 9, 2023 7:35 am.

A man is in critical condition from being shot in the Wilson Avenue and Highway 400 area of North York on Saturday morning.

Police responded to reports at approximately 6:29 a.m. of a male lying on the roadway, and Constable Laura Brabant says the man was found on Wilson Avenue just west of Highway 400.

Medics transported an adult man to the hospital via emergency run, advising he had been shot. His injuries are life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

Transit riders will need to make alternate plans as the TTC is closing an almost three-kilometre stretch of Line 1 this weekend. The transit agency says there will be no subway service between St. George...

9h ago

Latest Blue Jays, Ohtani frenzy shows dangers of unchecked gossip
Latest Blue Jays, Ohtani frenzy shows dangers of unchecked gossip

In an information vacuum, when people are so susceptible to being lured into believing whatever they want to believe, it’s so easy to end up with the fevered, fact-free frenzy that surrounded Shohei...

9h ago

Live updates | Israel strikes north and south Gaza after US vetoes a UN cease-fire resolution
Live updates | Israel strikes north and south Gaza after US vetoes a UN cease-fire resolution

Israel pounded areas of the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and artillery on Saturday, a day after the United States vetoed a U.N. resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. ...

11m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet
Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet

The curtains will rise at the Four Seasons Centre for opening night of the Nutcracker by the National Ballet of Canada alongside more events to get you into the holiday season. If you are heading downtown...

4:06
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 

CityNews has obtained a report that finds Brampton would face a massive budget deficit were Peel Region dissolved. Mayor Patrick Brown commissioned the report as he fights the split, which a source describes as "the messiest divorce you've ever seen.

13h ago

2:43
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers

Traffic agents have been deployed along King Street to improve congestion during rush hour. Faiza Amin speaks one-on-one with Mayor Olivia Chow on how the city is responding to a downtown dilemma that has drivers breaking the rules.

15h ago

2:10
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated

Residents say a policy change made to increase safety at train and traffic intersections in Scarborough is becoming a nuisance.Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

2:22
Downsview airport operations to end by mid-2024 as redevelopment project ramps up
Downsview airport operations to end by mid-2024 as redevelopment project ramps up

The company leading the massive redevelopment of the Downsview airport lands is preparing to shut down the airfield in mid-2024 as work to transform the 520-acre site over 30 years ramps up. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

3:38
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'
Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'last stages towards completion'

Metrolinx is providing an update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. As Nick Westoll explains, work began on the station in 2011 and officials say it is now in the 'last stages towards completion'.

21h ago

