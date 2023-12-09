Man in critical condition from shooting in North York

A man is in critical condition from being shot in the Wilson Avenue and Highway 400 area of North York on Saturday morning.

Police responded to reports at approximately 6:29 a.m. of a male lying on the roadway, and Constable Laura Brabant says the man was found on Wilson Avenue just west of Highway 400.

Medics transported an adult man to the hospital via emergency run, advising he had been shot. His injuries are life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.