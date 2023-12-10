Man suffers serious injuries from early morning stabbing in Scarborough

A man is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a bar in Scarborough on Sunday morning.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. police responded to reports of a large bar fight at 2109 Kennedy Road, in the area of Kennedy Road and Finch Avenue East.

During the altercation, several people received minor injuries, and one man was stabbed. He was transported to hospital by medics with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspects, or an exact number of how many victims had minor injuries.