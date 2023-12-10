One person shot in nightclub parking lot in Mississauga

One person has suffered gunshot wounds after being shot in a nightclub parking lot in Mississauga.

Police received a call at approximately 2:34 a.m. of reports of a shooting in the Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road area.

A victim was found with gunshot wounds in stable condition suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is a dark sedan. There is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police.