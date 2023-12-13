Drop in Canadian maple syrup production not expected to affect access

Maple syrup production in Ontario.
Maple syrup in production in Ontario. CITYNEWS/David Zura

By David Zura

Posted December 13, 2023 4:49 pm.

Pancake and waffle loves can breathe a sigh of relief as a five-year low in maple syrup productions is not expected to affect Canadians’ access to the sugary topping, according to the Ontario Maple Syrup Producers’ Association (OMSPA).

Numbers from of Statistics Canada found maple syrup production dropped from a record high of 79 million litres in 2022 to just over 47 million litres of syrup this year.

However, Executive Director of OMSPA John Williams said the strategic reserve in Quebec will ensure the global supply will stay stable.

Across Canada, production dipped down from 40 per cent in Quebec, 35 per cent in New Brunswick to 15 per cent in Ontario.

“It’s like millions of dollars in bulk sale really. And, it creates a stress for the industry, because if you don’t have those dollars, then you can’t really invest or expand in your company,” said Louise Poitras, Executive Director of the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association

However, suppliers, like Williams, say they expect a short recovery from the dip as the shortage was “very-weather driven.”

“Some people had record years, and then other people like myself, we were kind of average. And then, you get into some of those northern producers and they were hit very hard,” said Williams.

Peter Hamilton of Rock Maple Lodge on the outskirts of Hamilton, was one of the producers that had a good year.

“We were very fortunate … The quality of the syrup was excellent,” said Hamilton, adding a early season and taps that flowed well helped. But he says all the warm weather we’ve been enjoying this fall could cast some shadows over the year to come.

“We have to have some frost in the ground. We have to have some snow so this coming year, that we’re going to have a good year. Right now, it’s plus two, plus three, no frost. And it doesn’t look like the forecast ahead of us is going have any frost.”

