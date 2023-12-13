Maple Leafs prospects Cowan, Minten make Canada’s World Juniors roster

Fraser Minten
Toronto Maple Leafs' Fraser Minten is pictured during NHL preseason hockey action against the Detroit Red Wings in Toronto, on Thursday, October 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 13, 2023 8:25 pm.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 8:26 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have two players representing Canada at the upcoming 2024 World Juniors tournament.

Centre Fraser Minten and winger Easton Cowan made the final roster on Wednesday.

Minten and Cowan are the first Maple Leafs prospects on Team Canada’s World Juniors roster since goaltender Ian Scott in 2019 and the first Canadian skaters since Mitch Marner and Travis Dermott in 2016.

Hockey Canada had the option of keeping a 13th forward but instead chose to leave that spot open in hopes that an NHL team would release a player before the team played its first exhibition game.

Minten, 19, was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the second round (38th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft from the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). The Vancouver, B.C. native had a terrific pre-season with Toronto and surprisingly made the team, appearing in four NHL games before being re-assigned to the WHL.

Minten was recently traded from Kamloops to Saskatoon and currently has five goals and 15 points across 13 WHL games.

Cowan, 18, was selected by the Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft (28th overall) from the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Born and raised in Strathroy, Ont., Cowan is considered one of Toronto’s best prospects with 12 goals, 27 assists and 39 points across 23 games with the Knights this season.

Canada doesn’t have any returning players from the 2023 tournament who are currently in the NHL, with Connor Bedard (Chicago), Adam Fantilli (Columbus) and Kevin Korchinski (Chicago) all playing big roles for their teams.

Matthew Poitras (Boston), Zach Benson (Buffalo) and Shane Wright (Seattle/AHL), the other eligible players playing professionally, have yet to be made available by their teams.

Canada heads to Europe on Thursday, with the first pre-tournament game set for Tuesday against Denmark’s under-25 team.

The Canadians will then meet Switzerland on Dec. 22 and the United States the following day before opening their world juniors on Dec. 26 against Finland at Gothenburg’s Scandinavium arena.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck
'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck

Concerns are mounting over a video circulating online that appears to show a Toronto officer kneeling on the neck of a protester during an arrest over the weekend, which the police force unequivocally...

2h ago

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

3h ago

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

5h ago

'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49
'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49

Sometimes dreams do come true. A retired man from Toronto is $5 million richer after he won the OLG Lotto 6/49 classic jackpot on Nov. 29, 2023. Rafael Mesa Valdes, who retired from the construction...

6h ago

Top Stories

'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck
'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck

Concerns are mounting over a video circulating online that appears to show a Toronto officer kneeling on the neck of a protester during an arrest over the weekend, which the police force unequivocally...

2h ago

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

3h ago

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

5h ago

'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49
'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49

Sometimes dreams do come true. A retired man from Toronto is $5 million richer after he won the OLG Lotto 6/49 classic jackpot on Nov. 29, 2023. Rafael Mesa Valdes, who retired from the construction...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.

2h ago

1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.

3h ago

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

10h ago

2:52
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street

Councillor Stephen Holyday has brought forward an administrative inquiry on the renaming of Dundas Street set to be discussed in council this week. He's asking about the cost of the project and accuracy of the accusations against Henry Dundas

21h ago

1:57
Questions surround 3-year-old boy's death
Questions surround 3-year-old boy's death

New details have emerged after a 3-year-old boy was found dead at an apartment building in East York. As Tina Yazdani reports, the family is looking for justice as questions circulate about his death.  
More Videos