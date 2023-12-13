Indian police arrest 4 intruders for breaching security in the Parliament complex

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard at a checkpoint setup outside the Indian parliament in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Police arrested two people who jumped from the visitors' gallery into the lower house of parliament, the speaker said, in a major security breach on the anniversary of a deadly 2001 terrorist attack on the complex. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2023 4:32 am.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 4:56 am.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police arrested two people who jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the lower house of India’s Parliament on Wednesday, the speaker said, in a major security breach on the anniversary of a deadly 2001 attack on the complex.

Two accomplices also were arrested outside the chamber, Parliament Speaker Om Birla said.

Security guards overpowered the intruders as one of them climbed over the tables of the lawmakers’ seating area, TV images showed. They carried small canisters that emitted yellow smoke, said Senthil Kumar, a lawmaker who was present in the chamber.

One of the arrested said she was a student protesting rising unemployment. “People’s voice is not being heard by the government. There can’t be a dictatorship in the country,” she told reporters as she was taken away by the police.

Lawmakers earlier in the day observed the anniversary of the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament by armed assailants who killed six police officers, two security guards, and a gardener. All the five attackers were killed by security forces. India blamed the attack on a Pakistan-based group.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man rushed to hospital following overnight shooting near Little Italy
Man rushed to hospital following overnight shooting near Little Italy

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to College Street and Ossington Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. Police...

16m ago

Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who would master gritty drama for seven seasons on "Homicide: Life on The Street” and modern comedy for eight on “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday...

6h ago

Matthews stays hot as Maple Leafs overpower Rangers with 7-3 win
Matthews stays hot as Maple Leafs overpower Rangers with 7-3 win

Auston Matthews had two goals and four points as the Toronto Maple Leafs used a goal-scoring onslaught to beat the New York Rangers 7-3 in the Big Apple on Tuesday night. Matthews became the first...

8h ago

Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache
Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache

A speeding driver allegedly told an officer when they were pulled over in Hamilton that the reason they were going so fast was to get their passenger home because they had a stomach ache. Ontario Provincial...

7h ago

Top Stories

Man rushed to hospital following overnight shooting near Little Italy
Man rushed to hospital following overnight shooting near Little Italy

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to College Street and Ossington Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. Police...

16m ago

Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who would master gritty drama for seven seasons on "Homicide: Life on The Street” and modern comedy for eight on “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday...

6h ago

Matthews stays hot as Maple Leafs overpower Rangers with 7-3 win
Matthews stays hot as Maple Leafs overpower Rangers with 7-3 win

Auston Matthews had two goals and four points as the Toronto Maple Leafs used a goal-scoring onslaught to beat the New York Rangers 7-3 in the Big Apple on Tuesday night. Matthews became the first...

8h ago

Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache
Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache

A speeding driver allegedly told an officer when they were pulled over in Hamilton that the reason they were going so fast was to get their passenger home because they had a stomach ache. Ontario Provincial...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

17h ago

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.

17h ago

3:31
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths

Over a dozen second-degree murder charges have been levelled against an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm. Faiza Amin reports on the investigation.

17h ago

2:26
Community group proposes gentrification tax
Community group proposes gentrification tax

A Parkdale community group is proposing a gentrification tax on home sales. Michelle Mackey is speaking with members about how it would work and where the money would go.
2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.
More Videos