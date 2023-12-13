‘Deeply problematic’: Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester’s neck

Concerns are mounting over a video circulating online that appears to show a Toronto officer kneeling on the neck of a protester during an arrest over the weekend, which the police force unequivocally denies.

The rally on Sunday, Dec. 10, was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement Toronto chapter (PYM) in the city’s downtown core.

The video shows a man pinned to the ground face down. He’s surrounded by Toronto police officers, including one who appears to push his knee into the side of the man’s head, squishing it against the pavement.

The officer’s knee appears to stay on the protester’s head and neck area for several seconds, while the other boot is stomping in front of the man’s face, smashing his glasses.

A spokesperson for PYM issued a statement, claiming the man was “brutalized and arrested” by the officer.

Alok Mukherjee, a human rights advocate and the former chair of the Toronto Police Services Board, tells CityNews he was stunned by the video, saying the one angle shows concerning actions by the officer in question.

“It’s not clear from the video exactly where the officer’s knee was placed, but certainly, it was above the shoulders, somewhere in the neck and head area. Both of which are deeply problematic,” said Mukherjee.

“There is the use of force involved here, and I believe there is an obligation by the [police] force and [police] chief to conduct a proper investigation.”

The 32-year-old man was taken away in handcuffs and is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer. He’s expected to appear in court on Jan. 25. Roughly 500 protesters were involved in the rally on Sunday.

Toronto police deny officer’s knee was on man’s neck

Toronto police said the man in the video was arrested after he allegedly pushed an officer from behind, causing him to fall onto the street.

Despite a new angle of the video posted by Toronto’s PYM on Tuesday, police continue to refute that the officer’s knee was on the protester’s neck.

“On review of available footage of this matter, we maintain that the officer did not place his knee on the suspect’s neck,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“This was a sudden and unexpected event during a demonstration. During dynamic situations, officers are trained to use the amount of force necessary to render a situation safe for all involved.”

Meanwhile, Mukherjee wondered whether the officer’s use of force was necessary in this situation.

“I think it raises questions of how is it that there were so many police and they could not restrain one person without using knee-to-neck restraint.”