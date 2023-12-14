Toronto council rescinds ‘arbitrary’ cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move

Mayor Olivia Chow reversed her attempt to cap licenses for ride-sharing services for a short time on Thursday. More consultation will take place before a report on how the industry impacts congestion and the environment is delivered in February.

By Lucas Casaletto and Mark McAllister

Posted December 14, 2023 6:11 pm.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 6:19 pm.

Toronto’s City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow confirmed on Thursday it would continue to issue licences to rideshare drivers, such as Uber, by rescinding a previous cap.

Last week, Uber Canada announced it was taking Toronto to court to reverse the city’s decision to limit the number of rideshare vehicles on its streets.

The rideshare company filed an injunction with the Ontario Supreme Court on Dec. 4, alleging the move to put a cap on rideshare licences is illegal and would irreparably harm its business.

According to some, Toronto’s move came too quickly, so on Thursday, Mayor Chow said she’d wait at least a few more months to see how it plays out.

Related:

“It’s about planning, transportation, public transit, greenhouse gas emissions, and across different divisions and departments,” Mayor Chow said.

Opponents of Toronto’s City Council said that’s not enough time to make an informed decision on the impacts services like Uber have on the city and publicly expressed a desire to wait another year.

“The process was not fair. This was walked out of the floor of the council,” said Councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York). “There was no consultation, and just like our chief solicitor said, we’re probably going to be sued. Now we’re getting sued.”

Uber Canada issued a statement following the city’s decision to rescind the cap, saying it will provide temporary relief to the “hundreds of thousands of Torontonians” who use rideshare and drivers who can use this opportunity to earn extra income.

“But make no mistake, this is only a short-term fix. Mayor Chow has signalled her intention to bring back a permanent rideshare cap in early 2024,” wrote Uber Canada spokesperson Keerthana Rang.

“If Mayor Chow was truly interested in reasonable, data-driven, evidence-based policymaking, she would allow City staff to run a comprehensive process.”

Number of rideshare options available in Toronto sparks debate

Opponents warned the city’s move to cap licences would only drive up prices and prompt legal challenges from ride-hailing companies.

Lyft, another popular rideshare company, has claimed the freeze would pull drivers from the city’s busiest areas and lead to increased traffic.

City Council voted 16 to 7 in favour of the cap during its October meeting. No new licences to private transportation companies, including Uber and Lyft, would be issued until a staff report on regulating the industry is completed by the end of 2024.

The number of Uber and Lyft vehicles on Toronto streets has been at the heart of the latest debate surrounding ridesharing in the city. Some say there are too many; others believe there aren’t enough.

Uber Canada wants more drivers on Toronto streets

City Councillor Paula Fletcher (Toronto-Danforth) was around when the decision to allow companies like Uber and Lyft to operate was first made, significantly impacting the taxi industry.

“When [City Council] approved that, I don’t think anybody realized there would be 53,000 new cars on the streets,” said Fletcher.

“Nor did anyone realize this situation with many of the drivers that they’re not making a lot of money. I think everybody thinks it’s lucrative.”

green coupe scale model
Uber and Lyft signs are shown on top of toy cars. Photo: Unsplash.

Uber has argued there are surges in demand that require more cars on the road. In contrast, some drivers say there’s not enough business to go around, so the city needs to limit the amount of vehicular traffic.

“There are too many drivers out there. There’s not enough demand to support those drivers,” said Earla Phillips, Vice president of the Rideshare Drivers Association of Ontario.

“We’re waiting for too long between rides. City data from municipal licensing hold that to be true. For more than 50 per cent of their time, they’re empty.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

6h ago

Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area
Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area

Police are searching for a woman wanted in an attempted child abduction investigation. Investigators say a father and child were walking to a daycare in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue...

1h ago

Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus
Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus

Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child aboard a TTC bus earlier this month. Investigators say around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 a 10-year-old was on a northbound bus...

4h ago

Police say thief used child as decoy in Markham break-in
Police say thief used child as decoy in Markham break-in

York Regional Police are warning the public about a break-in theft that involved the ruse of a child searching for a lost ball to distract the homeowner. Investigators say the theft took place on Wednesday,...

3h ago

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

6h ago

Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area
Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area

Police are searching for a woman wanted in an attempted child abduction investigation. Investigators say a father and child were walking to a daycare in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue...

1h ago

Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus
Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus

Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child aboard a TTC bus earlier this month. Investigators say around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 a 10-year-old was on a northbound bus...

4h ago

Police say thief used child as decoy in Markham break-in
Police say thief used child as decoy in Markham break-in

York Regional Police are warning the public about a break-in theft that involved the ruse of a child searching for a lost ball to distract the homeowner. Investigators say the theft took place on Wednesday,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

5:08
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations

The province has made the move to allow corner stores to sell some alcohol products beginning in 2026.

10m ago

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood

9h ago

2:20
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto

Toronto won't see any snow this week, but the same cannot be said for regions such as Barrie, with residents expected to wake up to roughly 15 cm of snow on Thursday.

23h ago

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.
1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.
More Videos