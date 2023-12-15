‘I want to live’: Whitby woman struggling to pay for life-saving cancer treatment after being denied OHIP coverage

Gabriela Fironi is seen in this undated photo
Gabriela Fironi is seen in this undated photo from a Gofundme campaign. GOFUNDME

By Meredith Bond and Cynthia Mulligan

Posted December 15, 2023 3:08 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 3:57 pm.

A Whitby woman receiving treatment for Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer is struggling to pay for a new life-saving drug after being denied coverage by OHIP. She is calling for change so other women don’t fall into what she calls a loophole.

Gabriela Fiorini was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 before it returned as metastatic cancer in 2021.

“It came to the liver, the lungs, and the bones. And I started treatment immediately and then all of a sudden they discovered that it went to my brain too,” she explained.

The 62-year-old, who came to Canada from Argentina 30 years ago and volunteers to help newcomers, is HER2 positive and there are few treatment options. She was put on a drug called Kadcyla but stopped in Nov. 2022 after it was discovered the treatment wasn’t working.

Shortly after, her oncologist informed her of a new drug called Enhertu that had just been approved in Ontario. Studies show it has had greater success and offers what every cancer patient desperately needs, hope. So far Fiorini has had seven treatments of the drug and she says they are working.

“Markers have reduced a lot … the CT scans are stable and some reducing or shrinking,” said Fiorini.

The treatment is expensive with each one costing almost $6,000. Fiorini needs 12 treatments and even with a 20 per cent compassionate fee reduction from the drugmaker AstraZeneca, the total cost to her is $72,000. But because Fironi was first on Kadcyla, she doesn’t qualify for OHIP coverage of Enhertu.

“I want to keep on living. I’m not ready to give up. I want to keep on fighting.”

A fellow cancer patient has up a GoFundMe page, which has raised close to $22,000 but the money has run out and Fiorini has been paying for the treatment out of her savings and credit. She has five more treatments to go but needs an additional $30,000 to finish. 

In desperation, Fiorini has written letters to each party leader at Queen’s Park and her MPP to try and find out why she isn’t covered. Her MPP responded indicating her letter would be sent to someone else, but she hasn’t heard anything since.

“It’s not only me, it’s all these people disqualified.  We’ve asked but so far haven’t heard anything,” said Fiorini.

CityNews reached out to the Minister of Health’s office and learned there is a complex algorithm for funding cancer drugs. Each one goes through rigorous trials before being approved and then covered.

According to the Ministry, Enhertu’s trials did not include patients who received Kadcyla, so that is why Fiorini is not eligible to be covered by OHIP.

AstraZeneca confirmed to CityNews it has submitted more data that is currently being reviewed by Health Canada, however, that could take months.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime in Canada and between 20 and 30 percent of them with early-stage breast cancer will develop Stage 4 cancer. The median survival rate for them is three years.

“I know it’s much better and new drugs are appearing all the time and yes, every time you have a new treatment you have hope,” said Fiorini.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

breaking

25m ago

City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford
City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford

Toronto City Council has voted to rename the football stadium at Centennial Park 'Rob Ford Stadium' in honour of the controversial late former mayor. As part of its final council meeting of the year,...

3m ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

11m ago

A peek inside the Toronto Blue Jays' latest renovations at Rogers Centre
A peek inside the Toronto Blue Jays' latest renovations at Rogers Centre

The demolition and renovations continue at Rogers Centre, the home of the Toronto Blue Jays. The team provided a video of the latest changes in what is a $300-million makeover. Last month, the 100-level...

9m ago

Top Stories

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

breaking

25m ago

City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford
City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford

Toronto City Council has voted to rename the football stadium at Centennial Park 'Rob Ford Stadium' in honour of the controversial late former mayor. As part of its final council meeting of the year,...

3m ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

11m ago

A peek inside the Toronto Blue Jays' latest renovations at Rogers Centre
A peek inside the Toronto Blue Jays' latest renovations at Rogers Centre

The demolition and renovations continue at Rogers Centre, the home of the Toronto Blue Jays. The team provided a video of the latest changes in what is a $300-million makeover. Last month, the 100-level...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations

There will soon be a new name for Yonge-Dundas Square and both Dundas Street TTC stations. Carl Hanstke with a look at Toronto City Councils latest vote.

7h ago

3:00
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026

Booze is set to become available at corner stores and gas stations in 2026. Richard Southern finds out why it will take two years to implement and why critics say that the move will cost lives.

22h ago

2:59
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat

Mayor Olivia Chow reversed her attempt to cap licenses for ride-sharing services for a short time on Thursday. More consultation will take place before a report on how the industry impacts congestion and the environment is delivered in February.

21h ago

5:08
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations

The province has made the move to allow corner stores to sell some alcohol products beginning in 2026.

21h ago

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood
More Videos