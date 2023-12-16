2 arrested in firearm investigation near Woodbine Park

Toronto police have made two arrests regarding a firearm investigation near Woodbine Park.

On Friday at approximately 11:20 p.m., police were conducting a RIDE spot check in the Lakeshore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue area.

Police allegedly stopped a vehicle during the check, where two men in the vehicle were investigated for Highway Traffic Act offences.

The two men were arrested. A loaded handgun was allegedly seized as well.

Tajean Alexander-Smith, 22, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with driving while under suspension, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and six other firearm related charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Monday.

Joegi Manuel, 18, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and six other firearm related charges.

He is also scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Monday.