2 arrested in firearm investigation near Woodbine Park

Toronto Police Service cruiser
Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted December 16, 2023 5:22 pm.

Toronto police have made two arrests regarding a firearm investigation near Woodbine Park.

On Friday at approximately 11:20 p.m., police were conducting a RIDE spot check in the Lakeshore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue area.

Police allegedly stopped a vehicle during the check, where two men in the vehicle were investigated for Highway Traffic Act offences.

The two men were arrested. A loaded handgun was allegedly seized as well.

Tajean Alexander-Smith, 22, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with driving while under suspension, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and six other firearm related charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Monday.

Joegi Manuel, 18, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and six other firearm related charges.

He is also scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Monday.

Top Stories

Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death to be held Saturday night
Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death to be held Saturday night

A public vigil is being held Saturday night to mark the seventh anniversary of the death of Soleiman Faqiri. The event, being held at Yonge-Dundas Square, comes just days after a coroner's inquest deemed...

4h ago

3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says
3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says

Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed, military officials said Saturday, in Israel's...

4h ago

Toronto's homeless residents and frontline workers brace for bitter winter
Toronto's homeless residents and frontline workers brace for bitter winter

In warmer weather, Jamie Lee Pauk is usually on the move searching for food or a job. But as winter closes in, she's mostly staying close to a downtown Toronto encampment squeezed into a churchyard lot...

10h ago

Six deaths now reported in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Six deaths now reported in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Six people have now died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in at least nine provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting one more death linked...

7h ago

