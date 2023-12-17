Haley slams DeSantis for stumping in Iowa with Massie, who’s opposed votes condemning antisemitism

Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a town hall campaign event, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

By Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press

Posted December 17, 2023 10:12 pm.

Last Updated December 17, 2023 10:26 pm.

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — Nikki Haley denounced Republican presidential rival Ron DeSantis in Iowa Sunday for campaigning in the state with Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, the lone House Republican who voted last week against a GOP resolution condemning antisemitism on university campuses.

“You can’t be pro-Israel and bring the most anti-Israel Republican into this state, who voted against fighting antisemitism on college campuses,” Haley said. “And that’s who he brought to your state.”

Coming at the end of a campaign event at a suburban Des Moines bar and grill, Haley’s criticism of DeSantis for campaigning with Massie on Saturday marks the increased pressure for the two to emerge from Iowa as the stronger alternative to former President Donald Trump.

Trump is the heavy favorite to win Iowa’s leadoff caucuses on Jan. 15. Last week at a campaign event in eastern Iowa, Trump stressed that an Iowa blowout would help him rally the party early in the 2024 voting. “The margin of victory is very important, it’s just very important,” Trump told his audience in Coralville.

DeSantis and Haley have increasingly sparred publicly, as they have during debates, while ads by groups supporting each have sought to stall the other’s movement in Iowa with less than a month until the caucuses.

DeSantis campaigned in Iowa with Massie when the two headlined a town hall-style event geared toward gun rights policy in Johnston, Iowa, a northern Des Moines suburb.

Massie has previously critiqued antisemitism-related legislation as restricting free speech, voting against related GOP-sponsored resolutions since the Israel-Hamas war began.

Support for Israel is a top priority for most Republicans, especially evangelical Christians who form an influential bloc in the Iowa GOP and many of whom believe Jews are God’s chosen people and that Israel is their rightful homeland.

DeSantis has called for U.S. support of Israel, touted his effort from Florida to deliver medical supplies to the country and evacuate hundreds of Americans from Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack led by Hamas. DeSantis has also called for the destruction of Hamas.

DeSantis’ campaign dismissed the criticism of campaigning with Massie.

“Ron DeSantis has been the clearest, most consistent pro-Israel candidate in the race,” DeSantis’ campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin said. “He has unequivocally supported Israel in exterminating Hamas.”

Haley has called on Israel to “finish them,” referring to Hamas, the group responsible for the Oct. 7 attack.

Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth

RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth, while Jewish leaders urge community members to be diligent about security after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges...

2h ago

Male suffers serious injuries from single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
Male suffers serious injuries from single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke

A man has suffered serious injuries from a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard,...

45m ago

Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus
Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with mischief in an incident they allege was hate-motivated. Police say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Jane Street and Bloor Street West area...

16h ago

Young child found without vital signs in early morning Hamilton fire
Young child found without vital signs in early morning Hamilton fire

A young child was found without vital signs at a fire in Hamilton early Sunday morning. Firefighters say they were called to a townhouse complex at 25 Towercrest Drive on Hamilton’s central mountain...

8h ago

Top Stories

RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth

RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth, while Jewish leaders urge community members to be diligent about security after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges...

2h ago

Male suffers serious injuries from single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
Male suffers serious injuries from single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke

A man has suffered serious injuries from a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard,...

45m ago

Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus
Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with mischief in an incident they allege was hate-motivated. Police say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Jane Street and Bloor Street West area...

16h ago

Young child found without vital signs in early morning Hamilton fire
Young child found without vital signs in early morning Hamilton fire

A young child was found without vital signs at a fire in Hamilton early Sunday morning. Firefighters say they were called to a townhouse complex at 25 Towercrest Drive on Hamilton’s central mountain...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

11h ago

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
2:14
Cargo ships under attack in the Red Sea
Cargo ships under attack in the Red Sea

Tensions from the war between Israel and Hamas are having ripple effects in the Red Sea. Caryn Ceolin with why some of the world’s biggest shipping companies are pausing their journeys through a critical route for international trade.

2:16
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag

Israel says its troops opened fire on three hostages in Gaza as they held up a white flag and called out for help in Hebrew. Caryn Ceolin with the findings of a preliminary investigation into the accidental killings.
2:45
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks

Some Toronto landmarks are being stripped of the name ‘Dundas’ as the city begins severing connections to the Scottish politician and his involvement in the slave trade. Shauna Hunt with the details.

More Videos