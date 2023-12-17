Study says buffers, fire resistant materials could slash wildfire risks to residences

A new study says Canadian homeowners and communities can slash wildfire risks to buildings if they start taking steps like cutting buffer zones and using fire resistant construction materials. A property that was destroyed by the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is seen in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press

Posted December 17, 2023 7:00 am.

Last Updated December 17, 2023 7:47 am.

A new study says Canadian homeowners and communities can slash wildfire risks to buildings if they start taking steps like cutting buffer zones and using fire resistant construction materials.

The study released Sunday by the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo is noting that the 2023 wildfire season saw wildfire losses that shattered previous records set in 1995, with an area about one quarter the land mass of Manitoba going up in flames.

The report, titled “Ahead of the flames,” says Canadians living in forested and grassland regions need to follow “well-tested actions” that can reduce the risk of their home burning “by up to 75 per cent.”

The document includes two infographics, with images showing practical actions for homeowners and communities to take.

They include calls for homeowners to store wood away from the house, remove shrubs and other flammable material near the foundation and take down trees within 10 metres of the building. 

More complex steps include installing fire-rated roofing made from asphalt, fibre cement or metal, which can limit the potential for embers to ignite a roof.  

The study also advocates for steps that communities can take, such as removing tree branches close to power lines, incorporating 30-metre buffer zones into community design, and ensuring adequate water supply for firefighting.

The centre’s research estimates that in areas at high risk of wildfire, communities could save $34 for every dollar invested in fire-resistant construction choices, and $14 for every dollar of retrofitting of buildings and facilities to be more fire resistant.

The study found 60 per cent of Canadian communities are vulnerable to wildfire due to their proximity to forests and grasslands. 

It says wildfire risk in these communities is “escalating due to expanding urban development, lack of nationally accepted building standards to safeguard against wildfire, the accumulation of flammable vegetation adjacent to structures, and an increase in the fuel surrounding communities as a consequence of 100 years of fire suppression.”

Meanwhile, it says climate change is playing a bigger role because it is lengthening the annual number of days when wildfires can occur. 

“According to historical records, current wildfire seasons start roughly one week earlier and end one week later than 70 years ago,” the study notes.

“Scientists project that by the end of the century, fire weather season will be even longer, increasing on average by 30 days a year, but will vary across the country, with western Canada facing a 50 per cent increase of hot and dry days, and eastern Canada a 200 to 300 per cent increase.”

Blair Feltmate, the centre’s director, said the report is aimed at helping Canadians meet the targets set out in the federal government’s National Adaptation Strategy, which calls for communities in high-risk zones to  “develop wildfire community prevention and mitigation plans by 2030, with up to 15 per cent implemented by 2028.” 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus
Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with mischief in an incident they allege was hate-motivated. Police say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Jane Street and Bloor Street West area...

1h ago

Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct

Israel's government faced local protests and calls for a cease-fire from some of its closest European allies on Sunday after a series of shootings, including of three hostages who were waving a white flag,...

43m ago

European diplomacy steps up calls for Gaza cease-fire
European diplomacy steps up calls for Gaza cease-fire

Some of Israel’s closest European allies pressed for a cease-fire in the war with Hamas on Sunday, underscoring growing international unease with the devastating impact of the conflict on Gaza’s civilian...

40m ago

Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness

Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans...

7m ago

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus
Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with mischief in an incident they allege was hate-motivated. Police say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Jane Street and Bloor Street West area...

1h ago

Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct

Israel's government faced local protests and calls for a cease-fire from some of its closest European allies on Sunday after a series of shootings, including of three hostages who were waving a white flag,...

43m ago

European diplomacy steps up calls for Gaza cease-fire
European diplomacy steps up calls for Gaza cease-fire

Some of Israel’s closest European allies pressed for a cease-fire in the war with Hamas on Sunday, underscoring growing international unease with the devastating impact of the conflict on Gaza’s civilian...

40m ago

Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness

Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag

Israel says its troops opened fire on three hostages in Gaza as they held up a white flag and called out for help in Hebrew. Caryn Ceolin with the findings of a preliminary investigation into the accidental killings.

13h ago

2:54
Heavy rain on the way this weekend, possible snow next week
Heavy rain on the way this weekend, possible snow next week

While temperatures will dip this weekend, it will be accompanied by some heavy rain on Sunday. It will get more brisk to start the week, with flurries and snow possible.
2:45
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks

Some Toronto landmarks are being stripped of the name ‘Dundas’ as the city begins severing connections to the Scottish politician and his involvement in the slave trade. Shauna Hunt with the details.

2:36
Tenants occupy landlord's office to resist 'unfair' eviction
Tenants occupy landlord's office to resist 'unfair' eviction

Tenants of a North York apartment building are fighting what they describe as the unfair eviction of a woman who was kicked out of her unit Thursday. As Tina Yazdani reports, several tenants have been occupying the landlord's office for more than 24

3:02
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug

Gabriela Fiorini’s oncologist prescribed a new drug to treat her stage-four breast cancer. As Cynthia Mulligan reports, even though it's working, she's been told she doesn’t qualify for OHIP coverage, and has to pay tens of thousands of dollars herse
More Videos