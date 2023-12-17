Young child found without vital signs in early morning Hamilton fire

A young child was found without vital signs at a fire in Hamilton early Sunday morning.

Firefighters say they were called to a townhouse complex at 25 Towercrest Drive on Hamilton’s central mountain just before 2 a.m. When they arrived they were met with smoke and visible flames coming from the three-storey unit.

Crews were then advised that there was a child possibly inside the burning structure and firefighters located the child on the upper level of the unit without vital signs.

Lifesaving measures were begun and firefighters were able to regain a pulse before the child was turned over to paramedics, who took them to McMaster Hospital for further treatment. No further updates have been provided on the condition of the child.

Fire officials say the blaze was quickly contained and extinguished and that neighbouring units were not affected.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the blaze, which is estimated to have caused $350,000 in damage.