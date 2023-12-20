What’s open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas tree
A person walks past a Christmas tree at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 20, 2023 8:30 am.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 8:44 am.

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services.

Most city-run skating rinks will remain open through the holidays, including Nathan Phillips Square and the Bentway. Full schedules for city-run rinks can be found here.

Most major movie theatres will operate every day through Christmas.

Here is what else is open and closed in Toronto:

Attractions

In Toronto, almost all attractions will be closed on Christmas Day and open on Boxing Day.

Exceptions include the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium and the Toronto Zoo, which will remain open every day over the holidays.

  • CN Tower on Dec. 25 – 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium on Dec. 25 – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Toronto Zoo on Dec. 25 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WinterFest at Canada’s Wonderland will be closed on Christmas Eve, in addition to Christmas Day.

Banks

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Most locations CLOSED; check your local branch
Monday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED

Canada Post offices

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Open at reduced hours; check your local store
Monday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED

Government services

Sunday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Monday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – CLOSED

Grocery Stores

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Most locations open at reduced hours; check your local store
Monday, Dec. 25 – Most locations CLOSED; All Rabba Fine Foods locations will remain open
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Most locations open at reduced hours; check your local store

LCBO

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Open until 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Most locations CLOSED; Select stores will operate at reduced hours

The Beer Store

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Open until 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Most locations CLOSED; Select stores will operate at reduced hours

Malls

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Open; some have reduced hours
Monday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Open; some have reduced hours

Transit

GO Transit holiday schedule

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Sunday schedule
Monday, Dec. 25 – Saturday schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Saturday schedule

TTC holiday schedule

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Sunday service
Monday, Dec. 25 – Sunday service
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Holiday service

