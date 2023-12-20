What’s open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
Posted December 20, 2023 8:30 am.
Last Updated December 20, 2023 8:44 am.
Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services.
Most city-run skating rinks will remain open through the holidays, including Nathan Phillips Square and the Bentway. Full schedules for city-run rinks can be found here.
Most major movie theatres will operate every day through Christmas.
Here is what else is open and closed in Toronto:
Attractions
In Toronto, almost all attractions will be closed on Christmas Day and open on Boxing Day.
Exceptions include the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium and the Toronto Zoo, which will remain open every day over the holidays.
- CN Tower on Dec. 25 – 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium on Dec. 25 – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Toronto Zoo on Dec. 25 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WinterFest at Canada’s Wonderland will be closed on Christmas Eve, in addition to Christmas Day.
Banks
Sunday, Dec. 24 – Most locations CLOSED; check your local branch
Monday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED
Canada Post offices
Sunday, Dec. 24 – Open at reduced hours; check your local store
Monday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED
Government services
Sunday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Monday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – CLOSED
Grocery Stores
Sunday, Dec. 24 – Most locations open at reduced hours; check your local store
Monday, Dec. 25 – Most locations CLOSED; All Rabba Fine Foods locations will remain open
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Most locations open at reduced hours; check your local store
LCBO
Sunday, Dec. 24 – Open until 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Most locations CLOSED; Select stores will operate at reduced hours
The Beer Store
Sunday, Dec. 24 – Open until 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Most locations CLOSED; Select stores will operate at reduced hours
Malls
Sunday, Dec. 24 – Open; some have reduced hours
Monday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Open; some have reduced hours
Transit
Sunday, Dec. 24 – Sunday schedule
Monday, Dec. 25 – Saturday schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Saturday schedule
Sunday, Dec. 24 – Sunday service
Monday, Dec. 25 – Sunday service
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Holiday service