What’s open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services.

Most city-run skating rinks will remain open through the holidays, including Nathan Phillips Square and the Bentway. Full schedules for city-run rinks can be found here.

Most major movie theatres will operate every day through Christmas.

Here is what else is open and closed in Toronto:

Attractions

In Toronto, almost all attractions will be closed on Christmas Day and open on Boxing Day.

Exceptions include the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium and the Toronto Zoo, which will remain open every day over the holidays.

CN Tower on Dec. 25 – 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium on Dec. 25 – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Toronto Zoo on Dec. 25 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WinterFest at Canada’s Wonderland will be closed on Christmas Eve, in addition to Christmas Day.

Banks

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Most locations CLOSED; check your local branch

Monday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED

Tuesday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED

Canada Post offices

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Open at reduced hours; check your local store

Monday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED

Tuesday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED

Government services

Sunday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED

Monday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED

Tuesday, Dec. 27 – CLOSED

Grocery Stores

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Most locations open at reduced hours; check your local store

Monday, Dec. 25 – Most locations CLOSED; All Rabba Fine Foods locations will remain open

Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Most locations open at reduced hours; check your local store

LCBO

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Open until 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED

Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Most locations CLOSED; Select stores will operate at reduced hours

The Beer Store

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Open until 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED

Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Most locations CLOSED; Select stores will operate at reduced hours

Malls

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Open; some have reduced hours

Monday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED

Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Open; some have reduced hours

Transit

GO Transit holiday schedule

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Sunday schedule

Monday, Dec. 25 – Saturday schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Saturday schedule

TTC holiday schedule

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Sunday service

Monday, Dec. 25 – Sunday service

Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Holiday service