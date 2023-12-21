Man arrested after dumpster fire spreads to Burlington restaurant, suspect charged in other fire investigations

A 69-year-old man is facing arson charges in connection to four dumpster fires in Burlington, including one on Thursday that caused damage to a restaurant, police say.

Emergency crews were called to a Tim Hortons in a plaza at Brant Street and Upper Middle Road around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday for a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found several garbage bins ablaze.

“One of these fires extended into the Tim Hortons restaurant, causing significant damage,” Burlington Fire told CityNews.

The fire has since been extinguished.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been notified.

A dumpster fire spread to a Tim Hortons at Brant Street and Upper Middle Road in Burlington on Dec. 21, 2023. CITYNEWS/Khaled Mansour

According to Halton Regional Police Service, the fire was deemed suspicious, and the suspect, who had no fixed address, was arrested near the scene.

“He has been charged with arson in relation to that fire, and further investigation has led to him also being charged with arson for three similar dumpster fires that took place on the morning of [Dec. 13] in Burlington,” police told CityNews.

No injuries were reported in either of the fires.