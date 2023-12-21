Man arrested after dumpster fire spreads to Burlington restaurant, suspect charged in other fire investigations

A dumpster fire spread to a Tim Hortons at Brant Street and Upper Middle Road in Burlington on Dec. 21, 2023
A dumpster fire spread to a Tim Hortons at Brant Street and Upper Middle Road in Burlington on Dec. 21, 2023. CITYNEWS/Khaled Mansour

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted December 21, 2023 9:58 am.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 10:19 am.

A 69-year-old man is facing arson charges in connection to four dumpster fires in Burlington, including one on Thursday that caused damage to a restaurant, police say.

Emergency crews were called to a Tim Hortons in a plaza at Brant Street and Upper Middle Road around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday for a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found several garbage bins ablaze.

“One of these fires extended into the Tim Hortons restaurant, causing significant damage,” Burlington Fire told CityNews.

The fire has since been extinguished.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been notified.

According to Halton Regional Police Service, the fire was deemed suspicious, and the suspect, who had no fixed address, was arrested near the scene.

“He has been charged with arson in relation to that fire, and further investigation has led to him also being charged with arson for three similar dumpster fires that took place on the morning of [Dec. 13] in Burlington,” police told CityNews.

No injuries were reported in either of the fires.

Top Stories

Toronto to get nearly $500 million in housing funding from feds
Toronto to get nearly $500 million in housing funding from feds

Toronto is about to get a major influx of cash to help address the city's housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow will be joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an announcement on Thursday...

7m ago

Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported
Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported

Crews worked through the early morning hours Thursday to control a fire that tore through a home in Brampton. Fire crews were called to a house in the area of Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive, north...

1h ago

Man wanted for allegedly harassing, following teen girl home in downtown Toronto
Man wanted for allegedly harassing, following teen girl home in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly repeatedly harassed a girl in downtown Toronto. In a release, police say a teenage girl was talking home from school near Dundas Street West and...

1h ago

Man convicted of human trafficking after woman escapes, calls 911: police
Man convicted of human trafficking after woman escapes, calls 911: police

An Ontario man was convicted and sentenced to prison time in a human trafficking case after a woman escaped her captor and contacted police in Markham, leading to a second victim being located. York...

11m ago

