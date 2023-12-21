Man convicted of human trafficking after woman escapes, calls 911: police

Sherifdeen Tokumboh Fashola
Authorities identified the male suspect as Sherifdeen Tokumboh Fashola, and through the investigation, a second victim was located. Photo: York police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 21, 2023 10:11 am.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 10:15 am.

An Ontario man was convicted and sentenced to prison time in a human trafficking case after a woman escaped her captor and contacted police in Markham, leading to a second victim being located.

York Regional Police said an investigation was launched in Sept. 2023 after a victim escaped from her alleged trafficker’s residence on Pond Drive near Hwy. 7.

Authorities identified the male suspect as Sherifdeen Tokumboh Fashola, and through the investigation, a second victim was located.

On Nov. 20, Fashola was convicted of deriving material benefits from sexual services and was sentenced to 120 days in jail and probation for two years.

On Jan. 3, 2024, police said the accused will return to court to face additional charges, including human trafficking, receiving material benefit, deriving material benefit and procuring, among other related offences.

Fashola uses the aliases of Adam and Leo and is believed to have additional locations near the Ottawa area, police said.

Officers have released the man’s image, hoping it will lead to additional victims coming forward.

Top Stories

Toronto to get nearly $500 million in housing funding from feds
Toronto to get nearly $500 million in housing funding from feds

Toronto is about to get a major influx of cash to help address the city's housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow will be joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an announcement on Thursday...

10m ago

Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported
Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported

Crews worked through the early morning hours Thursday to control a fire that tore through a home in Brampton. Fire crews were called to a house in the area of Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive, north...

1h ago

Man wanted for allegedly harassing, following teen girl home in downtown Toronto
Man wanted for allegedly harassing, following teen girl home in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly repeatedly harassed a girl in downtown Toronto. In a release, police say a teenage girl was talking home from school near Dundas Street West and...

1h ago

Man arrested after dumpster fire spreads to Burlington restaurant, suspect charged in other fire investigations
Man arrested after dumpster fire spreads to Burlington restaurant, suspect charged in other fire investigations

A 69-year-old man is facing arson charges in connection to four dumpster fires in Burlington, including one on Thursday that caused damage to a restaurant, police say. Emergency crews were called to...

10m ago

