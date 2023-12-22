CP NewsAlert: New trial ordered for N.B. men convicted of murder in 1984
Posted December 22, 2023 3:21 pm.
Last Updated December 22, 2023 3:26 pm.
OTTAWA — The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two New Brunswick men convicted of a 1984 murder.
Arif Virani says in a news release today that after a review, he has determined there’s a reasonable basis to conclude a miscarriage of justice occurred in the convictions of Robert Mailman and Walter Gillespie.
The Canadian Press