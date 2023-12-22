Minor injuries after shots fired during car theft in Brampton

Police are searching for two suspects after shots were fired during a theft at an automotive business in Brampton.

Police say they were called to an auto body shop on Blair Drive in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Highway 410 for reports of shots fired late Friday night.

They found one person suffering from superficial injuries, however, it’s not known if the injuries were caused by gunfire.

Police say two suspects fled the scene in a high-end vehicle. No descriptions have been provided at this time.