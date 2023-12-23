Canadian Blood Services holding several drives over the holidays to increase donations

The Canadian Blood Service needs your help filing critical donations during this holiday season and beyond. Afua Baah has the details

By Afua Baah

Posted December 23, 2023 7:56 pm.

Through the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, there is one gift that can serve as a lifeline to someone in need. That gift can be given through the Canadian Blood Services as they hold several blood drives over the holidays.

Recipients of blood donations can be of any age. Rashaun Thomas is one young recipient who celebrated his first birthday on Saturday at a Canadian Blood Services clinic in Scarborough.

Rashaun’s mother, Alicia Perera-Thomas said this milestone has a more precious meaning to the family.

“When he was first born, he had to have two blood transfusions, so when we were going through the whole process…when I was laying there sitting with him, for his birthday we have to do something and to give back.”

Family and friends of little Rashaun also came out to give back, including some first-time donors.

“It was really just a when and where, like it really didn’t matter that it was the holidays, giving back was just the easy option, the right option,” said first-time donor Shanice Black.

Rashaun’s father, Marvin Thomas – also a first-time donor, was not able to give blood until eligibility opened up just this month.

“I feel really proud about it, definitely something I’m going to be doing now that I know that I can, and given the blood type I have which I can give to any blood type, I’m going to be doing this on an annual basis, and maybe make this a continuous theme for our family as well, as a celebration of what happened a year ago,” said Thomas.

The Canadian Blood Services says it can be challenging to get donations over the last few weeks of December. The non-profit organization has conducted several campaigns this year, after recording the lowest donor base in a decade, but the organization says numbers are improving.

In Toronto, there are approximately 639 appointments to fill during the holidays. Here are the dates and times for the upcoming blood drives:

67 College Street

  • December 24th: 9am – 1pm
  • December 26th: 9am – 1pm
  • January 1st: 9am – 2pm

2 Bloor Street East (Yonge & Bloor)

  • December 26th: 1pm – 6pm
  • January 1st: 1pm– 6pm

163 King Street West

  • December 26th: 8am – Noon
  • January 1st: 10am– 2pm

Mobile events

  • Dec. 29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 61 Jutland Road
  • Dec. 30, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Swansea Town Hall Rousseau Room, 95 Lavinia Avenue
  • Jan. 1, 2-6 p.m., Trident Banquet Hall, 145 Evans Avenue
