Multiple people injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

Police tape
Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By The Associated Press

Posted December 23, 2023 4:50 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2023 5:19 pm.

Multiple people were injured Saturday during what authorities described as “an active shooting” situation at a shopping mall in central Florida.

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

The police department later said on social media that the suspect had fled and that the mall was being evacuated.

An email inquiry was sent to the mall’s owner, WPG. The mall has dozens of stores, including J.C. Penney and Foot Locker.

Calvin and Diana Amos, who were shopping in the J.C. Penney store, told the Ocala Star Banner that they evacuated the store quickly once they figured out what was going on. They described themselves as scared and apprehensive.

Top Stories

Moneris payment machines down for second time in as many days during holiday shopping rush
Moneris payment machines down for second time in as many days during holiday shopping rush

Moneris credit and debit payment machines are down for the second time in two days during the holiday shopping rush.

45m ago

Keswick man dead after late-night shooting in Toronto's east end
Keswick man dead after late-night shooting in Toronto's east end

A 46-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the east end of the city on Friday night. Police say there was an altercation involving a group of men in the area of Danforth and Woodbine Avenues...

23m ago

90-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Georgetown
90-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Georgetown

A 90-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Georgetown on Saturday morning. Halton police responded to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle just before 7:30...

1h ago

Man in life-threatening condition after being shot in Vaughan
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot in Vaughan

A man is in life-threatening condition following a shooting in a plaza in Vaughan on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 9:30 a.m. at 4040 Highway 7 West. When...

36m ago

