Multiple people injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

Multiple people were injured Saturday during what authorities described as “an active shooting” situation at a shopping mall in central Florida.

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

The police department later said on social media that the suspect had fled and that the mall was being evacuated.

UPDATE: There is no longer an active shooting situation. There are multiple people injured. The suspect is believed to have fled. The mall is being evacuated at this time. Please avoid the area as police investigate. https://t.co/j8Uk5iYjob — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) December 23, 2023

An email inquiry was sent to the mall’s owner, WPG. The mall has dozens of stores, including J.C. Penney and Foot Locker.

Calvin and Diana Amos, who were shopping in the J.C. Penney store, told the Ocala Star Banner that they evacuated the store quickly once they figured out what was going on. They described themselves as scared and apprehensive.