Dozens of donated toys not delivered to families will be held until next Christmas

A bin for the Salvation Army’s annual toy drive was still overflowing on Jan. 2, 2024, after donations were never picked up and delivered to children in time for Christmas. (Photo: CITYNEWS)
A bin for the Salvation Army’s annual toy drive was still overflowing on Jan. 2, 2024, after donations were never picked up and delivered to children in time for Christmas. (Photo: Rob Leth, CITYNEWS)

By Caryn Ceolin

Posted January 2, 2024 3:30 pm.

Last Updated January 2, 2024 4:33 pm.

Dozens of toys donated to the Salvation Army’s annual Toy Mountain campaign didn’t make it under the trees of local families in need this holiday, after a bin was not emptied in time.

As of Monday morning, the donation bin at Promenade Shopping Centre in Thornhill was still overflowing with new toys meant to ensure deserving children had a gift to unwrap on Christmas morning.

“In some cases, where donations to The Salvation Army are received or picked up after Christmas, toys are carried over to the following year,” Public Relations Officer Erin Boyle with the Salvation Army Ontario Division told CityNews in a statement.

Boyle added the late pick-ups are important for distribution to families in the early part of the next holiday season when local toy drives are just beginning.

The Salvation Army says toys dropped off at major malls were picked up regularly so that they could be sorted and distributed as quickly as possible. Boyle said the bin at Promenade had been emptied once before on Dec. 20, but volunteers were unable to get back before Christmas.

“We anticipated that there would be additional donations to be picked up, as individuals across the GTA made their final trips to shopping centres and malls that weekend,” Boyle said. “With hundreds of donations being received at locations across the GTA on the final days prior to Christmas, the Salvation Army’s toy pickup team didn’t make it back to this specific location.”

Toys donated to Toy Mountain are distributed to communities across the GTHA, and the Salvation Army said over 71,000 children received a present through this year’s drive.

A recent Salvation Army poll showed just how tough times were this holiday season, with 25 per cent of Canadians reporting they’re extremely concerned about having enough income to cover their basic needs amid the increasing cost of living.

With files from Nick Westoll.

Top Stories

12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke
12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke

A dozen people are injured after a Mississauga Transit bus crashed into a ditch in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the crash occurred at Highway 27 and Dixon Road just after 11 a.m....

2h ago

TTC reviewing crowding at Union Station after NYE festivities, fight a factor
TTC reviewing crowding at Union Station after NYE festivities, fight a factor

A fight on a Toronto subway train that took it out of commission not long after the new year was rung in contributed to crowds at the city's largest transit hub as revelers were travelling home, Toronto's...

34m ago

OPP urging 'better decisions' from drivers after spike in impaired charges over holidays
OPP urging 'better decisions' from drivers after spike in impaired charges over holidays

Provincial police are out with the their end of years statistics and are urging Ontario drivers to "make better decisions" behind the wheel after a year-over-year increase in impaired driving charges,...

3h ago

Czechia stuns Canada with late goal to advance in World Juniors quarterfinal
Czechia stuns Canada with late goal to advance in World Juniors quarterfinal

Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left in third period as Czechia survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat Canada 3-2 and advance to the semifinals at the world junior hockey...

3h ago

