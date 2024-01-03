Nearly half of Ontario hospital workers ‘dread going into work’: poll

The union representing thousands of Ontario healthcare workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province are considering leaving their jobs.

The numbers come from a new Nanos survey which suggests 41 per cent of the province’s hospital staff say they “dread going into work,” with 43 per cent saying they are considering a new career path.

CUPE, the union representing some healthcare workers in Ontario, say the data points to a staffing crisis that could only get worse if the province doesn’t step in.

“(The poll) supplements recent research by CUPE’s Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU/CUPE) warning of an acute staffing crisis in the hospital sector, which is contributing to unprecedented ER closures, delayed treatments, and poorer quality of patient care,” reads a release from the union.

The survey finds nearly 4 in 5 (79 per cent) workers are not confident the provincial government will improve the healthcare system in 2024.

“How are we going to keep our hospitals functioning without staff?” said Sharon Richer, secretary-treasurer of OCHU/CUPE. “It’s shocking to note that the government doesn’t have a retention plan.”

“The whole system depends on workers – and yet their needs continue to be neglected.”

Union leaders say the province needs to invest an additional $1.25 billion annually over the next five years to help improve staffing levels and boost capacity. OCHU/CUPE is proposing implementing staff-to-patient ratios in Ontario hospitals to help out the working conditions.

“Staffing ratios would make a huge difference by setting a minimum standard of care,” said Dave Verch, first vice president of OCHU/CUPE, in a statement. “It would offer a glimmer of hope that the government is serious about fixing this crisis.”

In addition, Verch is calling for better compensation and an increase in full-time jobs in the sector.

Last month, the province’s acting auditor general found that Ontario had no central plan to help hospitals tackle nurse shortages that lead to temporary emergency department closures. There were more than 200 unplanned temporary emergency department closures in 23 Ontario hospitals between July 2022 and June 2023.

CUPE leaders are set to discuss the results of the poll and outline their recommendations to the government in a news conference at Queen’s Park on Wednesday morning.

The recent Nanos survey polled more than 750 hospital workers from across the province.