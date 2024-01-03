Toronto fire chief warns of lithium-ion batteries’ risks after e-bike fire on TTC subway

Toronto’s fire chief says fires sparked by lithium-ion batteries are a growing concern after a recent blaze aboard a subway train showed how quickly flames sparked by a faulty battery can spread.

Videos posted on social media showed flames raging inside a Toronto subway train, with smoke billowing from a train car, on New Year’s Eve.

Should e-bikes/e-scooters etc. be allowed on public transit? I spoke to the witness who took this video of Sunday’s fire on the TTC as an e-bike ignited. The full story @CityNewsTO here: https://t.co/NjiD1S3can pic.twitter.com/4h2m8mvzFn — Michelle Mackey (@michellemackey) January 2, 2024

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says that the fire was caused by the failure of a lithium-ion battery powering an e-bike and was put out by fire crews on Sunday afternoon.

He says one person was hurt and treated for non-life-threatening injuries by paramedics.

Pegg says faulty batteries are causing more fires in Toronto, with 55 fires in the city last year that resulted from the failure of lithium-ion batteries, up from 29 such fires in 2022.

Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries used in electric cars, e-bikes, laptop computers and cellphones, as well as other electronics.