Toronto man wanted by Peterborough police for violating probation arrested at Pearson

A Toronto man wanted in Peterborough for breaching his probation, among other charges, has been arrested at Pearson International Airport, police say.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers with the Canadian Border Services Agency at Pearson arrested the 30-year-old man on Wednesday.

He is charged with two counts of failing to comply with probation, fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Peterborough police brought the accused back to their jurisdiction, where he is being held in custody.