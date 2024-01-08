Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many.

A special weather statement is in effect for northern parts of the GTA, including Caledon, Newmarket, Georgina and Uxbridge, that calls for “significant snowfall with a risk of freezing rain” on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says those areas can expect 10 to 15 cm of snow and warns of hazardous travel conditions.

“Snow associated with a major winter storm is expected to move into portions of southern Ontario on Tuesday,” reads the weather statement. “Difficult travel conditions will be likely, particularly later Tuesday and Tuesday night.”

CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says Toronto and most of the GTA can expect about 7 cm on Tuesday, with areas to the north getting more.

Taylor expects the storm to kick off with a band of snow that moves in around 6 or 7 a.m. She says the city could see a couple of centimetres in the morning before a break in the snowfall.

Heavier snow is expected to start around 10 a.m. and will continue into the afternoon before changing to rain as things warm up.

“This will be heavy, wet, hard to measure snow, with rain after,” she says. “A lot of the snow will compress.”

Rain and strong wind will persist from around 4 p.m. through the evening. The north and northeast parts of the GTA could see freezing rain as the snow changes over to rain.

Tuesday will see a high around 3 C in the late afternoon.

The wet weather is expected to persist on Wednesday with on and off rainfall and high near 4 C. Flurries could return on Thursday with a slight cool down as morning temperatures hover around the freezing mark.

Another winter storm that brings more snow accumulation could arrive on Friday night in time for the weekend, but Taylor says it’s too early to forecast snow totals.

The city saw its first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend with most areas collecting around five centimetres. A relatively dry December saw Toronto collect 13 cm of snow, compared to 30 cm a year ago.

The current conditions and extended forecast for Toronto can be found here.

