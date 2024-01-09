School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives
Posted January 9, 2024 6:15 am.
Last Updated January 9, 2024 7:26 am.
Some school bus routes in the GTA have been cancelled on Tuesday as the region braces for a messy winter storm expected to bring snow and then rain.
Buses in northern Peel and Halton regions (Zone 3), including Caledon, Halton Hills, Georgetown and Acton, have been cancelled. All schools will remain open.
List of school bus cancellations in the GTA:
Durham Region:
- Durham District School Board: No closures at this time
- Durham Catholic District School Board: No closures at this time
Halton Region:
- Halton District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Zone 3 (Halton Hills, Georgetown, Acton). All schools remain open
- Halton Catholic District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Zone 3 (Halton Hills, Georgetown, Acton). All schools remain open
Peel Region:
- Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Zone 3 (Caledon). All schools remain open
- Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Zone 3 (Caledon) and buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict & RF Hall are cancelled. All schools remain open
City of Toronto:
- Toronto District School Board: No closures at this time
- Toronto Catholic District Board: No closures at this time
York Region:
- York District School Board: No closures at this time
- York Catholic District School Board: No closures at this time