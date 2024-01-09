San Francisco supervisors will take up resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza

Supervisor Matt Dorsey listens to public comment at the San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The city's board of supervisors is taking up a controversial resolution calling for a sustained cease-fire in Gaza, a resolution that pro-Palestinian and Jewish peace groups have successfully pushed through in other cities. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Janie Har, The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 12:22 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 12:26 am.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Supervisors in politically liberal San Francisco will vote on a resolution Tuesday calling for a sustained cease-fire in Gaza, although its final wording is uncertain given proposed amendments that reflect historic tensions in the Middle East.

The resolution to be voted on by the Board of Supervisors has no legal authority, and is among dozens that have been considered by local U.S. officials despite their irrelevance in international affairs as the Israel-Hamas war enters its fourth month following a deadly Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants.

The draft resolution introduced in December by Supervisor Dean Preston, who is Jewish, calls for humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages and condemnation of “antisemitic, anti-Palestinian, Islamophobic, and all xenophobic rhetoric and attacks.”

Preston rejected amendments by another supervisor, Matt Dorsey, who wants the resolution to include more explicit condemnation of the attack by Hamas. Dorsey proposed the amendments at the board’s rules committee Monday, which included nearly five hours of impassioned comment from cease-fire supporters who rejected the proposed additions as extremist and racist.

Supervisor Ahsha Safaí said at the end of Monday’s hearing that the conversation has changed from whether the board should approve a cease-fire resolution to what that resolution will look like.

Calls for a cease-fire have swamped the country since pro-Palestinian, Jewish peace and other activist groups have blocked bridges, shut down highways, staged die-ins and earlier this month, forced California’s state Assembly to adjourn moments after convening.

Oakland, which is another politically liberal city in the San Francisco Bay Area, unanimously approved a permanent cease-fire resolution in November after rejecting an amendment that would have added an explicit condemnation of Hamas.

But the Burlington City Council in Vermont last month rejected a cease-fire resolution and the city of Berkeley in California has declined to consider one, with Mayor Jesse Arreguín saying in a statement that such resolutions “fan the flames of hatred” at home while doing nothing to resolve the violence abroad. Both are politically liberal cities.

As has been the case at other public hearings, comment at Monday’s crowded rules committee was impassioned and lengthy. Cease-fire supporters called the resolution a common-sense stand against genocide and a declaration of the value of Palestinian lives.

Manal Elkarra, a San Francisco physician who is Palestinian American, said before Monday’s hearing that nearly 100 extended family members have been killed in Gaza and the rest have nothing, their homes destroyed.

“There’s no clean water. There’s no access to food. There’s no access to fuel. There’s no access to telecommunications. And this is being done with the support of the United States government. And we’re here to say enough,” she said.

While largely outnumbered, several speakers urged the board to reject the original resolution or to pass it with Dorsey’s amendments. They said they felt unsafe as Jewish people and were horrified by calls for the destruction of Israel.

Tyler Gregory, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Bay Area, was booed loudly when he said at the hearing that the war would be done if Hamas laid down their weapons, but “if Israel puts down its weapons, there will be no more Israel.”

After the hearing, he said that cease-fire resolutions are creating a hostile environment and encouraging acts of antisemitism, such as the destruction of a large menorah by Oakland’s Lake Merritt last month.

“No matter what happens” Tuesday, he said, “no one’s going to win.”

The resolution and any amendments will be before the full board Tuesday.

——

AP journalist Haven Daley contributed to this report.

Janie Har, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

updated

2h ago

You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?
You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?

If a landlord believes a tenant is doing something illegal in their rental unit, it's obvious they can take steps to evict them. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) lays out a specific procedure and reasons...

5h ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

9h ago

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

7h ago

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

updated

2h ago

You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?
You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?

If a landlord believes a tenant is doing something illegal in their rental unit, it's obvious they can take steps to evict them. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) lays out a specific procedure and reasons...

5h ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

9h ago

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

6h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.

6h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the what's believed to be an ancient Indigenous burial ground.

6h ago

2:30
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name

Toronto residents are against renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Richard Southern with the results of a poll that also measures the popularity of Mayor Olivia Chow and other political leaders.

8h ago

1:06
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site

Construction has been halted after human remains from an Indigenous burial ground were discovered in an east-end neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene with more on how the city is planning to move forward.

12h ago

More Videos