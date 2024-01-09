US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 5:04 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 5:12 pm.

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

3. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams and Britney Spears – introduction (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski (Thought Catalog Books)

5. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

6. The Hidden History of the Boston Tea Party by Adam Jortner and The Great Courses, narrated by Adam Jortner (Audible Originals)

7. Plan Your Year Like a Millionaire by Rachel Rodgers, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

8. The Amish Wife by Gregg Olsen, narrated by James Daniel Burkdoll (Brilliance Audio)

9. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

2. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

3. Husband and Wife by K. L. Slater, performed by Clare Corbett (Audible Studios)

4. Summer, 1976 by David Auburn, performed by Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht (Audible Originals)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

6. Butcher & Blackbird by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Joe Arden and Lucy Rivers (Blue Nose Publishing)

7. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep (HarperAudio)

8. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride, narrated by Dominic Hoffman (Penguin Audio)

9. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker and Jenny Walser (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'
Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'

Canadian emergency room doctors are growing increasingly concerned over wait times in the thick of the respiratory virus season. "I've worked in emergency departments since 1987, and it's by far the...

41m ago

Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami
Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man. Susan Isaacs, the mother of 30-year-old...

37m ago

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

5h ago

Police seek suspect in attempted break-in at Jewish community centre
Police seek suspect in attempted break-in at Jewish community centre

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who tried to break into a Jewish community centre but say there's no evidence at this point that it was a hate-motivated incident. Officers were called to the...

52m ago

Top Stories

Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'
Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'

Canadian emergency room doctors are growing increasingly concerned over wait times in the thick of the respiratory virus season. "I've worked in emergency departments since 1987, and it's by far the...

41m ago

Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami
Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man. Susan Isaacs, the mother of 30-year-old...

37m ago

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

5h ago

Police seek suspect in attempted break-in at Jewish community centre
Police seek suspect in attempted break-in at Jewish community centre

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who tried to break into a Jewish community centre but say there's no evidence at this point that it was a hate-motivated incident. Officers were called to the...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

5h ago

2:17
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting

Peel Regional Police say the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a nightclub on New Years Eve was an 'innocent bystander'. Brandon Rowe reports on the investigation.

5h ago

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

23h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.

23h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the what's believed to be an ancient Indigenous burial ground.

23h ago

More Videos