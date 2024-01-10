Brampton man charged after $6.5M in cocaine found in commercial truck trying to enter Canada

A Brampton man is facing charges after police and border agents seized more than 500 lbs. of cocaine at a Niagara border crossing.

In a release, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the RCMP say a commercial truck was sent for a secondary examination when it arrived at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Sep. 26, 2023.

During the examination officers found 202 brick-shaped objects that tested positive for cocaine. Officials say the seized drugs have a total weight of 233 kilograms and an approximate street value of $6.5 million.

The driver was arrested at the scene by border agents and transferred into the custody of the RCMP.

In December, police charged 35-year-old Sukhwinder Dhanju, of Brampton, with importing and possession of a controlled substance.

The suspect was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2.