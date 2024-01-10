Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned.

The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver’s licenses and health cards, will be replaced by kiosks inside some Staples Canada stores as part of a pilot project first announced last month.

While the government confirmed in a December 7 news release that ServiceOntario kiosks would open in select Staples Canada stores to “reduce the overall cost to deliver government services to the public,” it made no mention of the fact that a number of centres would be closing.

“Beginning in early 2024, Service Ontario is opening new centres in select Staples Canada stores with additional locations expected to open throughout the year,” officials said.

The government declined to say if a kiosk would open for every Service Ontario location that closes or if this pilot project could lead to further ServiceOntario location closures.

Sources tell CityNews that some of the soon-to-be-shuttered locations have been family businesses for decades and that owners were given just 70 days’ notice that their business was being closed.

A government spokesperson says affected employees will be given the first crack at a job in the new Staples Canada kiosks.

CityNews reached out to Staples Canada for a comment but has yet to receive a response.