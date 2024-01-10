Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

ServiceOntario centre in Etobicoke
A ServiceOntario centre in Etobicoke is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Richard Southern and John Marchesan

Posted January 10, 2024 2:13 pm.

Last Updated January 10, 2024 2:14 pm.

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned.

The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver’s licenses and health cards, will be replaced by kiosks inside some Staples Canada stores as part of a pilot project first announced last month.

While the government confirmed in a December 7 news release that ServiceOntario kiosks would open in select Staples Canada stores to “reduce the overall cost to deliver government services to the public,” it made no mention of the fact that a number of centres would be closing.

“Beginning in early 2024, Service Ontario is opening new centres in select Staples Canada stores with additional locations expected to open throughout the year,” officials said.

The government declined to say if a kiosk would open for every Service Ontario location that closes or if this pilot project could lead to further ServiceOntario location closures.

Sources tell CityNews that some of the soon-to-be-shuttered locations have been family businesses for decades and that owners were given just 70 days’ notice that their business was being closed.

A government spokesperson says affected employees will be given the first crack at a job in the new Staples Canada kiosks.

CityNews reached out to Staples Canada for a comment but has yet to receive a response.

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

11m ago

Ontario craft brewers call for fewer taxes, sped-up review
Ontario craft brewers call for fewer taxes, sped-up review

Ontario craft brewers say the province needs to speed up a review of alcohol taxes because the current system is "stifling" the industry and could lead to breweries closing. The president of the Ontario...

12m ago

Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend
Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend

Most GTA residents escaped without much shoveling after rain cleared out most of the snow during a messy winter storm on Tuesday -- but another system arriving before the weekend will likely have people...

3h ago

Brampton man charged after $6.5M in cocaine found in commercial truck trying to enter Canada
Brampton man charged after $6.5M in cocaine found in commercial truck trying to enter Canada

A Brampton man is facing charges after police and border agents seized more than 500 lbs. of cocaine at a Niagara border crossing. In a release, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the RCMP...

2h ago

