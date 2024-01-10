1 critically injured in stabbing near Yorkville

Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 10, 2024 10:57 pm.

One person has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after they were stabbed on Wednesday night, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to Avenue Road and Davenport Road just before 10:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said one person was located in the area with stab wounds, but responding officers were unsure where the stabbing took place.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

