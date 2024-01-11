Ford government under fire over ER wait times

Exterior view of the emergency entrance at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto.
Exterior view of the emergency entrance at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Richard Southern and Mike Visser

Posted January 11, 2024 5:26 pm.

Calls are growing for the Ontario government to recall the legislature and deal with rising emergency room wait times.

“We’re extremely busy,” said Dr. Kashif Pirzada, an emergency room physician at one Greater Toronto Area hospital. “I walk in, there’s usually 10, 15 ambulances outside waiting to bring patients in.”

The situation is so bad that some hospitals like Markham Stouffville and Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay are advising patients to consider alternatives to the emergency room if their condition isn’t urgent.

That has opposition leaders demanding the government take action.

“Recall the legislature. Let’s get going,” said Marit Stiles, Ontario NDP leader. “What are we waiting for? People in this province expect us to be doing better.”

“I am calling for the Minister of Health and the Premier to come out of hiding and to stand where I am standing to outline their plan to immediately reduce and eliminate ER closures and ER wait times,” added Dr. Adil Shamji, Ontario Liberal Health Critic.

For the second time this week, Health Minister Sylvia Jones’s office turned down a request from CityNews for an interview. A spokesperson issued a statement that reads in part “Ontario is leading the country with some of the shortest wait times in Canada” and that the government is “investing $80 billion in our publicly funded healthcare system this year alone”.

Opposition leaders contend that staffing issues are the big problem leading to long ER wait times. One frontline doctor insists the biggest issue is simply a lack of beds.

“If you have a simple problem like a cut or a broken arm, we can get you in and out because you don’t need a bed,” said Pirzada. “If you have something more serious like a heart attack, you need a bed, you need to stay in the bed, you need a monitor. The problem is all the people who came before you are still in the hospital because we have nowhere to send you after.”

An Auditor General report released last month found that hospital wait times have grown under the Ford government. That same report also provided recommendations aimed at fixing the problem.

11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks
11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks

At least 11 ServiceOntario locations in southern Ontario are being closed and replaced with kiosks inside some Staples Canada stores. CityNews has learned among the locations closing are centres in...

Exclusive

0m ago

Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend
Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend

Winter storm watches are popping up across most of southern Ontario, including the GTA, with the threat of a major snow event this weekend. Halton-Peel (Caledon), parts of York-Durham, Waterloo-Wellington,...

1h ago

12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police
12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone while trying to rob a store in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue around...

4h ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

1h ago

