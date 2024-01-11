Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend

Ontario winter storm
People clean up the snow, slush and rain in the Eastern Ontario community of Carleton Place on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, following a winter storm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 11, 2024 4:04 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 4:21 pm.

Winter storm watches are popping up across most of southern Ontario, including the GTA, with the threat of a major snow event this weekend.

Halton-Peel (Caledon), parts of York-Durham, Waterloo-Wellington, Dufferin-Innisfill and much of cottage country are currently under a winter storm watch. Environment Canada forecasts the snow to begin Friday evening until Saturday morning.

Canada’s weather agency is warning of heavy snow accumulations of 10 to 25 cm in parts of the province and peak snowfall rates of 2 to 5 cm an hour. Some regions will experience blowing snow and strong wind gusts.

Environment Canada mentions that while the prospects for a winter storm are high, there is some uncertainty regarding the precise track of this weather system.

“The details of the track will greatly affect precipitation type and amounts at any given location. The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night,” the weather agency said. “Snow in combination with gusty winds will result in areas of blowing snow and greatly reduced visibility.”

What to expect in Toronto

While Toronto has avoided the winter storm watch as of Thursday afternoon, CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor said the city should still brace for snow.

“I don’t think we’ll be as lucky with this one; we’ll be shovelling,” Taylor said. “This will be a very high-impact storm with some heavy, wet snow.”

Related:

The system should bring at least 10 cm of snow to most parts of the city, with a more accurate gauge of the accumulation expected as we get closer to Friday.

People walking through slush in Toronto
People walking through slush in Toronto on Jan. 9, 2023. Andrew Osmond | CityNews

Toronto saw just over 5 cm of snow on Tuesday, but it was quickly followed by rising temperatures and more than 25 millimetres of rain during a wet, slushy storm that impacted the afternoon commute.

Many residents woke up to a few centimetres of snow on Thursday morning, but it quickly melted due to daytime temperatures hovering just above freezing.

The storm heading into the weekend will also come with a significant temperature drop that will stick around for much of next week. A high of -6 C is expected on Sunday, and the forecasted wind chill on late Sunday into Monday morning will be around -18.

The current conditions and extended forecast for Toronto can be found here.

With files from Michael Ranger of CityNews

Top Stories

11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks
11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks

At least 11 ServiceOntario locations in southern Ontario are being closed and replaced with kiosks inside some Staples Canada stores. CityNews has learned among the locations closing are centres in...

28m ago

12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police
12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone while trying to rob a store in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue around...

2h ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

2h ago

Former federal NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87
Former federal NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

Former federal New Democrat leader Ed Broadbent has died at 87. The news was shared today by the Broadbent Institute, an Ottawa-based think tank founded by the former member of Parliament. Born in...

18m ago

