A Denmark terror case has ‘links’ to Hamas, a prosecutor tells local media

By Jan M. Olsen, The Associated Press

Posted January 12, 2024 9:04 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 9:13 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish prosecutor said Friday that an investigation that led to the arrests of three suspects in Denmark last month on suspicion of plotting to carry out “an act of terror” was linked to Hamas, according to a local media report.

The case has been shrouded in secrecy and very few details have been revealed about it until now.

”The investigation has provided information that, according to the police, the case has links to Hamas,” prosecutor Anders Larsson said during a custody hearing before an appeals court according to broadcaster TV2. “That information is no longer necessary to keep secret.”

Larsson didn’t provide any further details.

On Dec. 14, Danish police said that three people were arrested across Denmark, while a fourth person was detained in the Netherlands. The case coincided with an arrest in the Netherlands and several in Germany of alleged Hamas members.

The Danish and German announcements were issued separately. It was unclear how or if the arrests were connected and if they were the result of coordinated actions, or even possibly one operation spanning the continent.

The Danish case was shrouded in secrecy.

Larsson spoke inside the building housing the Eastern High Court, which was due to decide on an appeal whether the three should be remanded in custody.

Last month, officials in Copenhagen didn’t provide any details beyond saying the arrests had “threads abroad” and were “related to criminal gangs,” singling out a gang called Loyal to Familia that had long been behind feuds, violence, robberies, extortion and drug sales in the Danish capital.

However, Flemming Drejer, the operative head of Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service, cryptically said on Dec. 14 that the police had “a special focus” on Jewish institutions. He added that the arrests were carried out in “collaboration with our foreign partners” and that those arrested were part of “a network.”

Those arrested in Denmark can’t be identified under a Danish court order.

Authorities in Germany said they too had arrested three suspected members of the Palestinian militant Hamas group who were allegedly planning attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe were arrested.

The authorities alleged the men “have been longstanding members of Hamas and have participated in Hamas operations abroad.” They said the suspect were “closely linked to the military branch’s leadership” of Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.

In the Netherlands, police said that a 57-year-old Dutch man was arrested in the city of Rotterdam, based on a request from German authorities.

Jan M. Olsen, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

updated

1h ago

Section of QEW shut down in Beamsville following nearby fuel tanker truck rollover
Section of QEW shut down in Beamsville following nearby fuel tanker truck rollover

Provincial police are warning motorists to avoid an area of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville near St. Catharines after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway. The OPP...

updated

21m ago

Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest
Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest

Toronto police are looking for suspects after three drive-by shootings within an hour in the northwest part of the city left two people injured. Officers were initially called to the area of Jane Street...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Bridal and boats galore
Weekend need-to-know: Bridal and boats galore

As we settle into the new year, there are lots of expos and shows to attend this weekend to set your year up. When heading out though, keep in mind there is a subway closure this weekend. The Boat...

51m ago

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

updated

1h ago

Section of QEW shut down in Beamsville following nearby fuel tanker truck rollover
Section of QEW shut down in Beamsville following nearby fuel tanker truck rollover

Provincial police are warning motorists to avoid an area of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville near St. Catharines after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway. The OPP...

updated

21m ago

Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest
Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest

Toronto police are looking for suspects after three drive-by shootings within an hour in the northwest part of the city left two people injured. Officers were initially called to the area of Jane Street...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Bridal and boats galore
Weekend need-to-know: Bridal and boats galore

As we settle into the new year, there are lots of expos and shows to attend this weekend to set your year up. When heading out though, keep in mind there is a subway closure this weekend. The Boat...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend

While regions such as Barrie and Kitchener could be hit with a lot of snow, Toronto could escape with anywhere from 5 to 10 cm when it's all said and done on Saturday. It will get much colder with temperatures in the minus here to stay.

15h ago

3:01
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures

Toronto police are banning protests at a major intersection in the heart of the city's Jewish community. As Tina Yazdani reports, the police chief has warned anyone who tries to assemble on the Avenue Rd bridge at the 401 could be arrested.

16h ago

2:28
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close

CityNews has learned which ServiceOntario locations will be among the first to close. Richard Southern with why opposition leaders are crying foul over a deal to move the services inside nearby Staples stores.

16h ago

2:32
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night

Residents are calling overnight construction work being done in one Toronto neighbourhood as intolerable. Shauna Hunt reports on another Eglinton Crosstown headache.

17h ago

2:56
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue

Toronto's top cop says recent demonstrations on a bridge in midtown are creating concerns for the public. As Tina Yazdani explains, officers are not ruling out arrests should the demonstrations continue.

21h ago

More Videos