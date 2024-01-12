Woman injured after being struck by police cruiser in Brampton: PRP

Peel police
Peel Regional Police. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 12, 2024 8:03 pm.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 8:12 pm.

A woman has been rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a police cruiser in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said on Friday.

The collision happened in the Central Park Drive and Hilldale Crescent area.

The woman was struck by the police cruiser and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said Central Park Drive is closed between Howden Boulevard and Hilldale Crescent for the investigation.

Members of the public and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm possible by Saturday
Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm possible by Saturday

Winter storm warnings are in place for Toronto and across most of southern Ontario as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in time for the weekend. Toronto and much...

updated

33m ago

Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?
Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?

The Antonov 124 airplane owned by Volga-Dnepr Airlines has been parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport since Feb. 27, 2022.

2h ago

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is unclear, but...

EXCLUSIVE

2h ago

Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville
Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who may have caused a chain-reaction crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville, causing a tractor-trailer carrying fuel to roll over near the...

3h ago

Top Stories

Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm possible by Saturday
Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm possible by Saturday

Winter storm warnings are in place for Toronto and across most of southern Ontario as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in time for the weekend. Toronto and much...

updated

33m ago

Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?
Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?

The Antonov 124 airplane owned by Volga-Dnepr Airlines has been parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport since Feb. 27, 2022.

2h ago

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is unclear, but...

EXCLUSIVE

2h ago

Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville
Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who may have caused a chain-reaction crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville, causing a tractor-trailer carrying fuel to roll over near the...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits

Sources say the Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive report.

3h ago

2:47
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Plus, it's been a big week for Bitcoin, while Indigo announces layoffs. Richard Southern reports.

3h ago

2:47
Tanker truck rollover causes day-long shutdown of QEW
Tanker truck rollover causes day-long shutdown of QEW

Driver sought in fail-to-remain that caused large tanker truck crash in Beamsville. David Zura reports on the 8 hour-long highway closure and the truck driver's injuries.

3h ago

0:44
RAW VIDEO: Tanker truck overturns near QEW in Beamsville
RAW VIDEO: Tanker truck overturns near QEW in Beamsville

A stretch of the QEW in Beamsville was closed after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway. The tanker truck was hauling more than 50,000 litres of fuel. Around 30 per cent of it spilled into a ditch.

8h ago

2:13
Caught on camera: Man ransacks 91-year-old’s room in Oakville senior home
Caught on camera: Man ransacks 91-year-old’s room in Oakville senior home

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who entered a woman’s room and stole jewellery. The entire thing was caught on cameras. Pat Taney reports.

10h ago

More Videos