Woman injured after being struck by police cruiser in Brampton: PRP

A woman has been rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a police cruiser in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said on Friday.

The collision happened in the Central Park Drive and Hilldale Crescent area.

The woman was struck by the police cruiser and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said Central Park Drive is closed between Howden Boulevard and Hilldale Crescent for the investigation.

Members of the public and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.