Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to ‘monetize’ ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews.

The exact dollar amount is not clear but multiple sources say the government will foot the bill for the necessary store upgrades to accommodate the kiosks, which are part of a pilot project first announced in December 2023 to “reduce the overall cost to deliver government services to the public.”

Neither the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery nor the Premier’s office responded to CityNews when asked about the cost. Staples Canada advised CityNews to contact the ministry on that question.

CityNews was the first to report that the government will close at least 11 ServiceOntario outlets, replacing each one with a kiosk inside a Staples Canada store. The contract given to Staples was sole-sourced and not put to tender, meaning other companies could not openly bid on it.

A spokesperson within the premier’s office said the government conducted lengthy consultations with retail partners and that Staples Canada was selected due to the size of its stores, parking availability, number of locations across Ontario, and willingness to participate.

“Staples Canada was selected as all locations met this criteria and customers will be able to benefit from a 30 per cent improvement to current service accessibility hours.”

Staples Canada has posted a job opening related to this, one is for a Regional Services Manager-ServiceOntario. The posting says the successful candidate will be responsible for “Monetization of ServiceOntario traffic” and will need to “Drive sales and profit results related to ServiceOntario traffic.”

A statement from the premier’s office earlier this week stated that impacted ServiceOntario employees will be given a chance to continue employment with Staples Canada.